The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly from Georgia's Dominant Win Over Cincinnati

Georgia defeated Cincinnati 83-68 Saturday night to improve to 6-0 for the first time since the 1982-83 season.

The Bulldogs won 83-68 and led by double digits for the last 24 minutes of the game. Here is the good, the bad and the ugly from Georgia's statement victory.

The Good

Everything

There's not much to complain about, the Bulldogs played their best game of the season. They controlled the pace; had a pretty good night shooting from the field and were fantastic at the free-throw line; and withstood a furious second-half start by the Bearcats.

Four Bulldogs ended the game in double figures. Toumani Camara returned from an injury to lead the team with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Tye Fagan nearly had a double-double as well, scoring 17 points and grabbing nine boards. Sahvir Wheeler added 12 points with seven assists, and Justin Kier scored 18 points.

Three-point shooting is still a work in progress, but the Bulldogs masked that deficiency with excellent tempo play and shot selection. Georgia scored 27 fast break points and rarely wasted possessions with an early three-point attempt. The results speak for itself, Georgia scored 83 points, including a whopping 49 points in the first half to take a 49-26 lead into the lockerroom.

The biggest positive of Georgia's game is its second-half performance. The Bulldogs gave away numerous games in the second half last season, and when Cincinnati started the second half on a 13-2 run, it looked as though the Bulldogs were in for another second-half collapse.

Instead, head coach Tom Crean called a timeout 3:48 into the second half and came out of the break with a layup by Fagan and three-pointer by Wheeler. Eight minutes later, Georgia's lead was back to 20 points (66-46) and the Bearcats never came close to cutting the margin to single digits again.

The Bad and the Ugly

Still a lot to improve on

However, Georgia did not play a perfect game, not even close to one. The Bulldogs committed 22 turnovers. Its lack of height was exposed by allowing 17 offensive rebounds. Cincinnati had an atrocious night shooting three pointers and free throws. A better stroke by the Bearcats could have changed the complexion of the game.