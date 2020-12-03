SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

The Good, Bad and Ugly from Georgia's Win over North Georgia

Kyle Funderburk

Georgia basketball improved to 2-0 in the 2020 season after beating North Georgia 84-61 at home Wednesday night. 

The Nighthawks were a recently scheduled opponent on Georgia's schedule, replacing Columbus State, the school the Bulldogs were set to open against last Wednesday. Georgia's next game is Friday against Jacksonville.

Here is where Georgia excelled, struggled and failed Wednesday against North Georgia.

The Good

Offensive rebounds

Two games into the season, offensive rebounds look like a strength for the Bulldogs. Georgia dominated the boards overall, beating UNG 48-27. Fourteen of Georgia's rebounds came on offense and the Bulldogs cashed in for 14 points while also drawing three fouls. 

Leading the charge for Georgia was Toumani Camara who grabbed four offensive rebounds. He finished his night with seven rebounds overall and a team-high 19 points. Freshman Josh Taylor came into the game late and grabbed three offensive rebounds.

USATSI_15259597

Another double-double for  Sahvir Wheeler

Georgia's best returning player, Sahvir Wheeler, is off to a hot start in the 2020-21 season. He scored 17 points and handed out 10 assists Wednesday. Wheeler was instrumental in helping Georgia beat a zone defense designed to stop him early in the game. 

The Bulldogs had only one point four minutes into the game when Wheeler drove the lane against the tight zone knowing a hit was coming. He drew a foul and sank a pair of free throws to tie the game 3-3. 

Wheeler missed his next layup attempt, but it was another chip into North Georgia's defense. He kept chipping for a few more minutes until the North Georgia defense finally broke. Wheeler drained another pair of free throws six minutes in and followed with a layup 20 seconds later to extend Georgia's advantage to 12-5. The game was all Georgia the rest of the way.

The Bad

Georgia didn't do anything that was just bad against North Georgia. The Bulldogs dominated after first taking a double-digit lead 10 minutes into the game. There's no need to nitpick.

The Ugly

24 Turnovers

Georgia has to start taking better care of the basketball. North Georgia wasn't going to make the Bulldogs pay for carelessness, but the SEC teams will. Georgia traveled, lost the handle while dribbling and stepped out of bounds after catching passes. Anyway a team can give up possession, Georgia found a way to make it happen Wednesday.

Turnovers are an issue that go back to SEC play last season. Of course, without stalwart Rayshaun Hammonds and superstar Anthony Edwards, and with eight newcomers, sloppiness is to be expected. But there's no excuse for committing 24 turnovers against a Division II opponent.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Iliad of Zeus: Zamir White's Long Road to RB1 for Georgia

Zamir White has scored in six of seven games this season for the Georgia Bulldogs and he could be playing his final game in Athens after a long road back to football.

Jeremiah Stoddard

Tyre West Commits to Georgia Football

Defensive lineman Tyre West from the 2022 recruiting class has committed to the University of Georgia. Here's the full details on this Peach State product.

Brooks Austin

UGA Wins Directly Correlated to One Stat Defensively

One key stat from Georgia's defense this season is a direct indicator of team success. Simply put: If they get after the quarterback, they win games.

Kobe Wharton

Georgia Moves Up in Latest CFP Rankings

After a convincing win over South Carolina, the University of Georgia has moved up in the latest college football playoff rankings.

Evan Crowell

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Series History

Georgia football has played few teams as often as its played Vanderbilt. This Saturday's game is the 81st meeting between the two schools.

Kyle Funderburk

Projecting the CFP Rankings

With the second edition of the CFP rankings, we project where the Georgia Bulldogs could end up following a dominant win over South Carolina.

Kobe Wharton

Alex Bavosa

Most Likely Bulldogs Bowl-Game Matchup

As the season nears an end, the Georgia Bulldogs' potential bowl game matchups have begun to take shape. The most likely appears to be the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

Alex Bavosa

Early Injury Report for Vanderbilt Game

Georgia is set to host Vanderbilt on Saturday in between the hedges and here is the latest  status for several injured Bulldogs.

Alex Bavosa

Report: McGarity Expected to Step Down at Year's End

University of Georgia athletics director Greg McGarity is expected to retire at the end of the year, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Brooks Austin

Georgia's O-Line Bounces Back in Big Way

Georgia's offensive line has played exceptionally well aside from two games this season. Following a lackluster performance, they bounced back.

Evan Crowell