Greg McElroy Says Andrew Thomas is Top Tackle in NFL Draft

Many people have debated the ranking and positioning of the group of offensive tackles coming out in the 2020 NFL Draft. Tristan Wirfs (Iowa), Jedrick Wills (Alabama), Mekhi Becton (Louisville), and of course former Georgia Bulldog Andrew Thomas seem to be the consensus first-rounders. However, the preferences among those four range widely. This morning on The First Team, a morning radio show on SiriusXM's ESPNU Radio and hosted by Greg McElroy, former coach Charlie Weis joined the show as a guest and asked McElroy to help him, "separate the tackles in the draft."

McElroy, a polished broadcaster and a man who takes a very intellectual approach to the game of football, began to give a roundabout, almost politically correct, answer in which he basically grouped Wirfs, Wills, and Thomas together. Weis was having none of it and pushed him to truly separate the tackles. With that "fair rebuttal", as McElroy called it, the former Crimson Tide quarterback began to separate the wheat from the chaff so to speak.

"The guy that I have legitimate questions about is Mekhi Becton. So basically, I'm good with any of the first round tackles (excluding Becton), whatever order you want to have them in. I think Wills is probably the best run blocker of the bunch, but I don't think he's a Left Tackle under any circumstance. So I think both he and Wirfs are both very, very solid, but the guy, if I had to play one on the left side, it would be Andrew Thomas, he's the one I'd feel good about longterm." Greg McElroy's breakdown of the 2020 Offensive Tackles.

Thomas has consistently appeared in the top 15 picks in mock drafts. Whatever team drafts the former Georgia Bulldog is going to get the definition of consistency. McElroy went on to explain that Thomas's, "consistency in his play against the top talent in the country over a three year period" is what separates him from the others. With as much money is invested in quarterbacks, you want someone that can be relied upon heavily at the vaunted 'blindside' position. Thomas dominated from day one at Georgia and was a big reason for Georgia's offensive success during his career.

