ESPN Analyst: “Stetson Has the Hot Hand” Says You Have to Start Him

    • October 12, 2021
    Greg McElroy Weighs in on Georgia Quarterback Situation

    Greg McElroy thinks Stetson Bennett should be Georgia's starting quarterback this weekend versus Kentucky.
    The former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy weighed in on Georgia's quarterback situation Monday morning during his radio show with Cole Cubelic (McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning).

    When asked about Stetson Bennett following Georgia's 34-10 victory on the road against Auburn, McElroy said, “You can’t justify taking him out,” affectionately known as the "Mailman" threw for two touchdowns and 231 yards in route to leading Georgia the way to a win over another top-25 opponent. 

    “I don’t care what anyone says, the guy has got the hot hand. So I know that JT Daniels maybe, even with his legs, how many different plays does Stetson Bennett make with his legs this past weekend. I don’t know. You know me, everyone who listens to this show, I am not one that thinks JT Daniels is the second coming of Peyton Manning. I think he’s a good solid player, I don’t think he’s a future top 5 pick. I’ve never thought that. I think he’s got a limited ceiling, and I think he’s very, very accurate on the underneath throws. However, I don’t think he’s this total game changer, take over the game.”

    Saturday's win for Georgia was just the third with Stetson Bennett under center as the starter. Through six games, JT Daniels has missed three with an oblique injury and now a lat injury. 

    In his absence, Stetson Bennett has led Georgia to three victories with two over a ranked opponent. With both Georgia quarterbacks at the helm, the Georgia offense hasn't missed a step. With Daniels still getting back to health and No. 11 Kentucky coming to Athens for what could be considered Georgia's toughest remaining game on schedule, Kirby Smart and Todd Monken have to make a decision at quarterback

