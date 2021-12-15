OFFICIAL: Gunner Stockton is a Dawg

Georgia’s quarterback room just a little bit bigger with the official signing of Gunner Stockton. The Rabun County product just put an end to his high school career and signed the dotted line on his national letter of intent from the University of Georgia.

Stockton, a former South Carolina commit, decommitted from the Gamecocks in January of 2021, before flipping to Georgia, opting to stay home and commit to the home state school.

A four-star according to 247Sports, out of Tiger, Georgia, ranks as the sixth best quarterback in the class, fourth overall prospect in the Peach State, and 61st nationally.

At 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, Stockton brings a compact lower half that allows him to generate velocity on the ball with his throwing motion, it also allows him to get outside of the pocket and make plays with his legs, something that Georgia is getting used to with Stetson Bennett.

The most important part of Stockton’s game is his arm. He brings really good arm talent, throwing off multiple different platforms, allowing him to improvise, moving in and out of the pocket to make plays.

While 247Sports and other recruiting services rank the Rabun County prospect highly, SI All-American is a little more skeptical of Stockton’s fit in Georgia’s offense. SI All-American had this to say when evaluating the young quarterback.

Stockton has put up gaudy numbers for three seasons, throwing for 9,518 yards and 122 touchdowns to go with 3,416 rush yards and 62 more scores on the ground. He’s an outstanding high school quarterback that brings many impressive tools to the game.

Stockton has a short, stocky, powerful build that helps him handle the pocket and aids to his running ability. He’s the kind of athlete and runner that should allow his future coaches to make him a focal point of the run game. Stockton shows patience as a runner, he makes reads like a running back and he has enough juice to turn open holes into big gains.

As a passer, the Rabun County standout shows a powerful arm and a gunslinger mentality. He’s a gritty passer that shows top-notch accuracy and the ball jumps out of his hand. Stockton has to process reads faster and show better anticipation, but the tools are there.