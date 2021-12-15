OFFICIAL: Gunner Stockton is a Dawg

Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    OFFICIAL: Gunner Stockton Signs NLI

    Rabun County quarterback is officially a Bulldogs after signing with Georgia.
    Author:

    Georgia’s quarterback room just a little bit bigger with the official signing of Gunner Stockton. The Rabun County product just put an end to his high school career and signed the dotted line on his national letter of intent from the University of Georgia. 

    Stockton, a former South Carolina commit, decommitted from the Gamecocks in January of 2021, before flipping to Georgia, opting to stay home and commit to the home state school. 

    A four-star according to 247Sports, out of Tiger, Georgia, ranks as the sixth best quarterback in the class, fourth overall prospect in the Peach State, and 61st nationally. 

    At 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, Stockton brings a compact lower half that allows him to generate velocity on the ball with his throwing motion, it also allows him to get outside of the pocket and make plays with his legs, something that Georgia is getting used to with Stetson Bennett. 

    The most important part of Stockton’s game is his arm. He brings really good arm talent, throwing off multiple different platforms, allowing him to improvise, moving in and out of the pocket to make plays. 

    Read More

    While 247Sports and other recruiting services rank the Rabun County prospect highly, SI All-American is a little more skeptical of Stockton’s fit in Georgia’s offense. SI All-American had this to say when evaluating the young quarterback.

    Stockton has put up gaudy numbers for three seasons, throwing for 9,518 yards and 122 touchdowns to go with 3,416 rush yards and 62 more scores on the ground. He’s an outstanding high school quarterback that brings many impressive tools to the game.

    Stockton has a short, stocky, powerful build that helps him handle the pocket and aids to his running ability. He’s the kind of athlete and runner that should allow his future coaches to make him a focal point of the run game. Stockton shows patience as a runner, he makes reads like a running back and he has enough juice to turn open holes into big gains.

    As a passer, the Rabun County standout shows a powerful arm and a gunslinger mentality. He’s a gritty passer that shows top-notch accuracy and the ball jumps out of his hand. Stockton has to process reads faster and show better anticipation, but the tools are there.

    So why is Stockton ranking lower than most? It’s simple, it’s about fit. Stockton’s game doesn’t translate as well to the Georgia offense as it would elsewhere.

    CFCFDF91-7C99-48D0-AF62-33FA329F50CD
    News

    OFFICIAL: Gunner Stockton is a Dawg

    14 seconds ago
    A7F240FF-BD12-4329-8C8A-DE96D8BA42AB
    Recruiting

    OFFICIAL: Jalon Walker is a Dawg

    6 minutes ago
    4B2DE5E8-0CD0-41C3-BA3B-555F80776157
    News

    OFFICIAL: Mykel Williams is a Bulldog

    9 minutes ago
    C8D52B41-C20B-4A8B-8536-2448135B77F1
    Recruiting

    OFFICIAL: Oscar Delp is a Dawg

    9 minutes ago
    7B038ACD-76F8-4CC7-88DB-322C90891419
    News

    LIVE: Early National Signing Day for Georgia

    5 minutes ago
    5D2D807B-E005-422D-8135-7E2E5CDDE9E2
    News

    BREAKING: Daylen Everette Commits to Georgia

    15 hours ago
    AA5815E7-6E38-478F-BDBC-2117040F147A
    Recruiting

    BREAKING: Georgia Gets Their Speedster

    19 hours ago
    e65a5b37-1d40-4f0b-bec7-4f0f40ed529e
    Recruiting

    What to Expect: Early National Signing Day Projections

    21 hours ago