How to Watch G-Day Game - SEC Network+ Details

The 2021 G-day will be aired on the streaming platform, SEC Network+. Some fans may not be familiar with how to access this content, but here is everything you need to know.

The G-Day game is always a fan favorite at Georgia, and the Dawgs do it better than almost any program in the country. With Sanford Stadium only allowing 25% capacity, many Georgia fans won’t be able to enjoy the festivities in person, but don’t worry you will still be able to catch the game.

Are SEC Network and SEC Network+ the same thing?

No, they are not the same, and can’t be accessed the same way. If you tune into the SEC Network on April 17, you won’t find the G-Day game, but don’t worry if you have the SEC Network channel through your television provider you can access SEC Network+

Where Can I find SEC Network+?

So, if SEC Network+ isn’t the SEC Network channel or one of its alternates then where do you find it? The answer is the ESPN App. However, it won’t be as simple as just downloading the app. You will have to log in with your TV provider to unlock the G-Day game.

Will you have to pay extra to watch the game?

As long as you have the SEC Network through your TV service provider, you will not have to pay anything extra to watch the G-Day game.

While you watch the G-Day game, tune in to Dawgs Daily on SI.com's lead editor Brooks Austin's Watch Along Livestream HERE.

2021 G-Day Details

Date: 4/17/2021

Time: 2 PM

Television Network: SEC Network+

