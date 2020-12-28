Peach Bowl Injury List/Opt-List Updated

The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Injury Report/Opt-Out Update Ahead of Peach Bowl for Georgia

Ahead of Friday's Peach Bowl, Kirby Smart addressed the media and gave information regarding a few key contributors.
Author:
Publish date:

The Georgia Bulldogs’ social media team released a hype video for the team’s Peach Bowl Game against Cincinnati. The video included clips from practice, which featured some impact players attempting to make a return on New Year’s Day.

The first notable contributor we see is safety Richard LeCounte. LeCounte was injured after the game against Kentucky in a traffic accident while riding his motorcycle. Despite missing three games, LeCounte was still selected to the First Team All-SEC list, an indication of just how good he was when he was on the field for Georgia.

LeCounte very well could have opted-out of the game and declared for this spring’s NFL Draft, but it appears instead he will try to suit up for the red and black at least one more time. LeCounte has been active on social media this week, and nearly all of his retweets or tweets have been about how much he loves the university and how he wants to come back one more time.

The next Bulldog we seen in the video is nose tackle, Jordan Davis. Davis also missed time this year and is facing an NFL Draft decision. However, there have been rumblings of Davis potentially returning next season to try and help the Bulldogs push for a national championship. Him playing in this bowl game is a good first step towards playing next season. It reaffirms his love for Georgia football and will have a bowl game fresh in his mind as he starts to weigh the decision of whether to declare pro or not.

UGA_101720_davis 3776-M

Davis coming back would provide Georgia a monumental playmaker with an abundance of experience under his belt. He has been the primary reason for Georgia’s elite run defense the last few seasons, and a few have made the case for why Davis is the most impactful player for the Bulldog defense.

Finally, we did see running back Kendall Milton in the video. Milton came in as a true freshman and steadily climbed his way up the depth chart and onto the field, making waves as he did so. He suffered an MCL sprain against Florida and missed the next three games as a result. At the time of his injury, he lead the Bulldog running back room in yards per touch and carry, providing a nice balance between the downhill abilities of Zamir White and the explosiveness of James Cook.

Each of these three players is key to what makes Georgia run effectively. Kendall Milton will obviously be back next year and is expected to be a big part of the offense. LeCounte and Davis are the biggest contributors on the team not named JT Daniels, and if they return, propel the Georgia defense back into the national spotlight.

Senior defensive back, Mark Webb also made an appearance in the video following Kirby Smart laughing at the idea of Webb not participating in the bowl game as previously reported. 

Opt-Out List

  • OG, Ben Cleveland
  • TE, Tre McKitty
  • CB, Eric Stokes
  • LB, Monty Rice
  • OLB, Jermaine Johnson (Transfer) 
  • CB, DJ Daniel

OLB, Azeez Ojulari, and Safety, Richard LeCounte are expected to play. 

d5a7beca-9a1b-4a5c-bc4e-5b6df730d4e6
News

Kelee Ringo Could Debut in Peach Bowl

201021_AJW_FB_PRACTICE_0833-M
News

Peach Bowl Injury List/Opt-List Updated

davis UGA 12-12-20 4511-M
News

What Would Jordan Davis's Return Mean for Georgia?

DD47D901-915D-4F1C-A99F-E3F3E44629D4
News

WATCH: Brock Vandagriff Plays for a State Title

stokes UGA 12-12-20 4507-M
News

Eric Stokes Garnering First-Round Attention

USATSI_15291221
News

Can Georgia Build on Undefeated Non-Conference Slate?

11-21-20_UGA_ojulari 4279-M (1)
News

“Azeez is Playing.” Head coach Kirby Smart Refutes Rumors

USATSI_15050631
News

Opt-Outs: The More the Merrier?

USATSI_13762315
News

Devonte Wyatt Could be Returning for Another Year with Georgia