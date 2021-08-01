Is UGA Hinting at New Uniform Combination?

Over the short recruiting weekend, a certain trend started to develop over social media as recruits took photos in an interesting uniform combo.

The last weekend of July was the first weekend since the end of June that high school athletes could visit college campuses. Just as any other open visitation weekend, Athens saw a steady stream of prospects on campus.

The Dawgs could see these athletes face to face and even scout out some of those prospects through the camps that Kirby Smart and the staff run during the visits on the weekends. The camps go alongside the usual campus visit activities that occur during visits, like photo opportunities and the general touring of campus.

It is usual for athletes to post these pictures of themselves in the UGA gear, whether it be the normal home and away uniform or even the rare photoshoot in the black uniforms that Georgia fans love. However, this weekend saw a trend quickly develop in terms of uniform choice.

Current Florida Gator commit Julian Humphrey was one of many top prospects in Athens this weekend, and like others, got the opportunity to dress out in the Georgia uniform. But this time, Humphrey was seen taking pictures with the usual red jerseys and red pants.

Humphrey's post to his Instagram story quickly made its way around Georgia social media as fans started to add their opinion on the unique color combo. Many fans hope to see the Dawgs sport this red-on-red uniform this fall, while others are not fans.

Former Georgia commit Deyon "Smoke" Bouie was just the latest recruit to post pictures of himself in the same uniform combination, further spreading the question of whether this is a coincidence or something the Dawgs are considering using on Saturdays in the fall.

