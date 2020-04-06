Georgia Football: Could Isaiah Wilson Land in the First Round of the NFL Draft?

Isaiah Wilson may have surprised some by entering the NFL Draft after just two seasons of play at the University of Georgia. The 6'7, 350 pound mammoth of a man was the No. 1 tackle in the country in the 2017 recruiting cycle and after a redshirt year in 2017, stepped into the right tackle role and excelled in Georgia's run-heavy offense.

His 2019 season was hobbled by a bit of an ankle injury that he suffered midway through the season, though in just 10 starts he earned 2nd team All-SEC and was co-winner of the Offensive "Up Front" Award, given at the team's post-season awards gala.

His 2019 campaign combined with his overall frame and NFL combine performance has sent his NFL Draft Stock through the roof as of late, and that climb is only beginning according to the NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah who says he's heard from multiple sources that Wilson could find his way into the first round of this month's draft.

Obviously a lot of Wilson's draft stock is based on the immense potential that he possesses as a prospect, but it also has a lot to do with the overall offensive tackle market.

The overwhelming majority of the NFL could likely use an upgrade at the tackle position and you could see upwards of 7, or even possibly 8, tackles taken in the first round of the NFL Draft because of it.

According to Daniel Jeremiah, several teams have Wilson listed as a top-five tackle prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft.

