BREAKING: Jake Fromm to Make First Career NFL Start

Former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm is the going to receive his first career start for the New York Giants.

Former Bills quarterback, now turned New York Giants quarterback Jake Fromm will be receiving his first career NFL start Sunday. The Giants are set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Starting quarterback Daniels Jones is out with a neck strain was replaced by Mike Glennon who suffered a concussion on the second to last play from scrimmage in their 20 to 9 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

The former Georgia Bulldog quarterback declared for the NFL Draft following the 2020 season and fell to the Bills in the fifth round of that years' Draft.

Fromm spent his rookie season as the Bills' designated COVID-19 emergency quarterback, meaning he spent much of his time away from the team if a crisis struck and the Bills were left without another quarterback due to COVID.

The 2021 preseason was the first opportunity for Fromm to show off what he worked on during his preparation for the Draft, along with his time spent as the emergency quarterback in 2020. Fromm played in the Bills preseason game and showed flashes of what made him successful in college, which ultimately wasn't enough to land him a 53-man roster spot. So instead, Fromm stayed with the organization as part of the practice squad.

Fromm stayed in that role as the Bills practice squad player until last week when the New York Giants signed him to the roster as an emergency option as quarterback Daniel Jones is dealing with a neck injury.

After the Giants' 20-9 loss to the Miami Dolphins and former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovalioa, Fromm is the only "healthy QB on the roster," according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

The status of former starter Daniel Jones is still "uncertain," Pelissero states, as the Giants just lost his backup, Mike Glennon, to a concussion, leaving Fromm as the likely starter for their upcoming game against the Chargers.

It would be Fromm's first start of his NFL career and feature his first regular-season pass. Ironically enough, Fromm earned the starting job at Georgia in the opening game of the 2017 season, where Jacob Eason went down with a knee injury. Fromm played in his place the rest of the season, going on to help Georgia get to the doorstep of beating Alabama in overtime and winning a national title.

