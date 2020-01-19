Jake Fromm in ESPN NFL Draft Analyst's Top-32 Players

Todd McShay has been one of the biggest advocates for Jake Fromm when it comes to his draft projection in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft. His defense of the former Georgia quarterback continued this week as he released his latest edition of his Top-32 players available.

To be clear, this is not a mock draft. This is the ESPN Draft Analyst's top players available per his draft grades. In fact, in his latest (and only) mock draft McShay does not have Fromm in the first 32 picks.

McShay has three former Bulldogs on the list: Andrew Thomas ranked 11th, D'Andre Swift (16th), and Jake Fromm at (28).

McShay went on to praise Fromm's brand of play in his evaluation on the ESPN article:

"Though he is the least physically gifted of the top five quarterbacks in the class, Fromm is the type of QB who will always find a way to win and excel with high-end football intelligence. He is an elite competitor, a tough kid, and a real grinder. Fromm doesn't have a big arm, but he knows when to take a shot. And he possesses really good accuracy, layering the ball on short-to-intermediate throws with good release, trajectory, and touch."

This isn't the first time that McShay has gone out on a limb to defend Fromm. Back in December on the Ryen Russilo show on The Ringer Podcast Network McShay had strong words for those throwing stones at the former UGA QB.

"Everyone that I talk to is like 'Ugh Fromm, he needs to go back to school, he's really regressed this year.' And you know what? Do me a favor and study it before you bother me with your opinion on this. I know I sound like a jerk, and I really don't mean to. I get it. If you don't like his arm strength I totally agree. He's never going to be a great athlete, but I would argue he's played just as well this year as he did the past couple of years."

Every year draft analysts seem to find "their guy." That one prospect that they hold more value for than most other draft analysts and McShay appears to have found his guy.

For what it's worth, in 2019 Todd McShay finished as the 7th most accurate draft analysts according to draft grade out of 138 qualifying analysts according to fantasypros.com.

