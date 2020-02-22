Jake Fromm NFL Draft Stock Update: PFF Says Game Manager

Jake Fromm's draft evaluation has been more up and down than February weather in the Peach State. Though the very few defendants that still had a first-round grade on Jake Fromm have since backed off, settling more on a second-round eval, there is still a rather large amount of variance.

Pro Football Focus seems to be perplexed with Fromm as well. In their latest on Fromm, they identify the fact that after taking the reigns of the starting job at Georgia with an impressive freshman season there's a real question as to whether or not he got better.

"After taking the reigns from Jacob Eason in 2017, Jake Fromm never looked back. That season he earned an impressive 82.1 overall grade but never quite took the leap in the subsequent years into the elite group of passers in college football."

They aren't exactly wrong. All three seasons of Fromm's career are almost identical statistically. Apart from the outlier in a completion percentage of 67.4% in 2018, every major stat category is eerily similar.

Year Completion % Yards TD/INT QBR 2017 62.2% 2,615 24/7 160.1 2018 67.4% 2,761 30/6 171.3 2019 60.8% 2,860 24/5 141.2

As for the game manager title that so many throw at the footsteps of Fromm's evaluation, Pro Football Focus seems to believe they are well warranted:

"Fromm will get the game manager label in the NFL and rightfully so. He committed only seven turnover worthy plays in all of 2019, but also only average 7.4 yards per attempt."

Even though Jake Fromm will enter the draft with more collegiate starts than any of the other top quarterbacks, he hasn't exactly played in an air raid system. Jordan Love has five fewer starts than Jake Fromm, yet he has 142 more passing attempts. This is something that PFF spoke to as well:

"Fromm was so protected by the run game in Georgia's offense that he has seven starts in his college career where he dropped back to pass more than 30 times."

Fromm's going to have to silence some critics next week at the combine with his throwing ability. It's not like he will suddenly have the strongest arm in the world, but if he can show a level of accuracy and preciseness, he could jump up the draft board a bit.

However, off the field in Indianapolis is where I think Fromm will enhance his stock the most. His ability to win a room will more than likely impress a general manager or two at the combine.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.