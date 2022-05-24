Jalen Carter Mentioned Among Potential Heisman Candidates

After a year of talks surrounding Jordan Davis potentially winning the Heisman trophy, Jalen Carter has been mentioned among potential Heisman favorites.

We are nearly 100 days from the start of the 2022 college football season, and the start of Georgia's National Title Defense for the first time since the 1981 season.

Georgia lost plenty of talent, breaking an NFL Draft record with 15 players from last year's national title team having been drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft. Though of all the star players that were involved in winning the school's first tile in 41 years, perhaps Georgia's best player is back in Athens in 2022.

Jalen Carter. Georgia fans are well aware of his talents, and the national media is beginning to catch on as well.

ESPN's staff of college football writers released a "College Football Offseason Primer" in which they mentioned Jalen Carter among Heisman contenders. Saying:

Georgia produced a record five NFL first-round draft picks on defense last month, including top overall pick Travon Walker. More than one opposing coach told ESPN last year that the 6-foot-3, 310-pound Carter was the Dawgs' most disruptive defender on their 2021 national championship team.

Carter has plenty of anticipation building for what is expected to be his final season in Athens, and there's plenty more to grow on from head coach Kirby Smart's perspective. Smart indicated during the spring that Carter will be called upon at a much higher rate this fall, and thus he will need a strong summer conditioning season.

Smart ssued a public challenge to Carter, underscoring that he wanted Carter to become a leader off the field and continue to improve his game.

"I think he has taken a role in Tray’s room of trying to set an example for others. Devonte and Jordan, and really Travon in that same room, did as fine of a job, along with Julian. They set a standard of work ethic, and you want whoever, Jalen, Zion, to control that."

