Jalen Carter Shines In Lead Role

Georgia lost multiple high-end defenders to the NFL Draft this past offseason; that is no secret. One of those being defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, who helped lead one of the country's best run defenses for three years.

Many projected the Bulldogs' defense would regress, a fair assumption. However, they showed no signs of slowing down against Oregon, and one of the key reasons was defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

Carter assumed the top role this offseason following Wyatt’s departure. Sources close to the program raved about his offseason progress, as Carter didn't bask in the preseason hype.

National scouts pegged Carter as a top-3 pick, making him the consensus No. 1 defensive tackle in his class. If you checked social media, it seemed like Carter had no areas to improve, and some top prospects listen to that hype.

However, Carter spent the offseason improving his condition to handle an increased workload. He struggled with stamina over the first two seasons of his career, and he knew the coaching staff would ask more of him this year.

He consistently was the first man off the ball against Oregon, gaining as much as a step on everyone on both sides. His sheer power has always drawn eyes, and he went viral several times over the weekend for throwing Duck defenders onto their backs.

Georgia needs Carter to keep elevating his play to compensate for an inexperienced defense. The Bulldogs' youth will inevitably show in some games, even if for small spurts.

If young defenders can play off Carter's success, that only bolsters Georgia's chances to make a deep run. Opposing offenses can only plan for so much, and Carter should take up most of their attention.

For example, defensive tackle Christen Miller and defensive end Mykell Williams got significant playing time against the Ducks. That trend should continue over the coming games, as both freshmen drew rave reviews this summer.

SEC offensive linemen should have an upper hand on them mentally during their first few contests, but if Carter can dominate, they should be able to play freely and find success.

While the Bulldogs don't have the collective defensive talent they had in 2021, they should be able to field a top national defense. They have an ultra-talented defensive front, and their secondary made some impressive plays on Saturday.

Jalen has everything you want from a projection standpoint: the size, athleticism, and technique are unparalleled nationally. He has every reason to coast along this year but appears focused on ensuring Georgia continues its defensive prowess.

