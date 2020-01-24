BulldogMaven
James Coley Parts Ways With Georgia for Texas A&M

Brooks Austin

After a (12-2) season and a Top-4 finish in the final AP poll, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was not content with his program’s accomplishments. 

Not only did he go out and hire a new offensive coordinator in Todd Monken, but he also hired yet another offensive mind in Buster Faulkner. Faulkner spent a season as Southern Miss’s offensive coordinator and was originally brought on in an analyst role. 

Today we learned that the staff shuffling has yet to culminate as James Coley will be joining Jimbo Fisher’s staff at Texas A&M as first reported by Billy Liucci of TexAgs.com

Coley was promoted to offensive coordinator in the 2019 offseason following Jim Chaney’s departure to Tennessee, and after just a season of season play calling, Coley was subsequently replaced by Monken. 

Coley’s positioning on the staff obviously came into question the moment he was demoted from OC’s duties, and with the hiring of Faulkner things only got shakier. 

Coley is known for his recruiting ties in South Florida and those ties are what brought him on to the Georgia coaching staff. Coley leaving the UGA staff obviously provides an on-field coaching role for Faulkner, and we here at The Bulldog Maven think there’s a good possibility Faulkner could assume the QB’s coaching role. 

One thing is for certain, Kirby Smart has pushed all his chips in on converting to a more modern offensive approach, at least the hiring history over the last week or so would lead one to believe so. 

We will keep you updated on any further changes with the Georgia staff including who will fill the on-field void. 

