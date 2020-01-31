Georgia Bulldogs QB, Jamie Newman listed as Potential Heisman Trophy Favorite

Now that the 2019/2020 CFB season is over, what better way to count down the days to next season than “Way-To-Early” Heisman candidate predictions? Si.com’s Ben Pickman did just that and although there are a few familiar faces, he believes a contender may come out of Georgia.

Betting favorites for this upcoming season include the likes of Ohio State’s Justin Fields and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, both of which had very impressive 19/20 seasons. Justin Fields threw for over 3000 yards and posted an impressive 41/3 TD to INT ratio while Trevor Lawrence not only impressed with his arm but his legs as he gashed Ohio State for a career-high 107 rushing yards in the CFP Semi-Final.

Behind Fields and Lawrence, Pickman listed Bo Nix as a potential candidate to look out for this upcoming season with an in the clutch win over Oregon and a shootout win over Alabama in the Iron Bowl. Coach Gus Malzahn had some high praise for his QB stating “I’ve said it all along—he’s got something special to him. He’ll win a championship…before he gets out of here.”

QB, Jamie Newman transferred to UGA this offseason.

The current trend for Heisman winners is the transfer QB. Four transfer QBs have won the award in just as many years. Jamie Newman, a dual threat QB from Wake Forest, landed in Athens, Georgia earlier this month. The 6’4 QB completed 61% of his passes for 2,868 yards and ran for just under 600 with 26 and 6 TDs respectively.

The grad transfer will be getting a huge upgrade in his O-line and wideout talent. He is the most likely starter for the 2020 season and Pickman states “it’s a distinct possibility that he can lead one of the most talented offenses in the country to the top of the SEC and also the nation.” This is great news for Dawg fans who have been wanting to see change on the offensive side of the ball. Combine that with a new OC in Monken and the Heisman trophy has a shot of being back in Athens for the first time since Herschel Walker won it in 1982.

(Full film review of Jamie Newman by Brooks Austin)

Other potential candidates listed were Chuba Hubbard (Oklahoma State), Derek Stingley Jr. (LSU), Mac Jones (Alabama) and a few others.

Current Vegas Odds (according to sportsbettingdime.com)

Justin Fields (QB, Ohio State) +225

Trevor Lawrence (QB, Clemson) +400

D’Eriq King (QB, Miami) +1000

Spencer Rattler (QB, Oklahoma) +1200

Jamie Newman (QB, Georgia) +1400

Chuba Hubbard (RB, OK State) +1500

