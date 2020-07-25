DawgsDaily
Jamie Newman named to Maxwell Award Watchlist

Jonathan Williams

Jamie Newman has possibly been the most talked about Georgia football player this offseason and for good reason. To add on to the buzz that surrounds Newman's name the grad transfer quarterback was named to the Maxwell award watchlist. 

The Maxwell Award is given annually the best all-around player which is judged by a panel of writers, NCAA head coaches, and those that a part of the Maxwell football club membership. Joe Burrow brought home the award in 2019, and with Baker Mayfield having taken home the award in 2017 two of the last three winners are transfer quarterbacks. Perhaps Newman can keep the transfer quarterback trend going, after all, he will be wearing the same number as Burrow. 

If there is one asset that will help Newman be the best all-around player in the nation its that fact that he is a dual-threat quarterback who is 6 foot 4 and 230 pounds. Teams have struggled to stop Georgia's running game in recent years so adding a mobile threat at the helm is something that could enhance the run game even further. 

During his time at Wake Forrest, Newman rushed for 648 yards and seven touchdowns. To go on top of that he passed for 3,456 yards, 31 touchdowns, and a 62% completion percentage. 2,868 of those passing yards were thrown in his junior season as well as 26 passing touchdowns in 2019. By adding George Pickens and Dominick Blaylock into the picture those stats could see a dramatic increase during his time in Athens.

Herschel Walker and Charley Trippi are the only two players to win the Maxwell award in school history which means it has been 38 years since a Bulldog has brought home the award. With his athleticism and three-year college football experience maybe Newman could break the drought for Georgia. 

To catch up on how Newman is fairing in Athens be sure to check out our update on the current Georgia quarterbacks. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

