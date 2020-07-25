The Dawg Walk: Update on Current Georgia Quarterbacks

Georgia has an embarrassment of riches in the quarterback room. That is well established with Jamie Newman, J.T. Daniels, Carson Beck, D'Wan Mathis, and Stetson Bennett all on the roster, as well as a couple of talented walk-ons. However, that is the only thing that is established.

Logic tells you that the most proven commodity that is Jamie Newman will be the man behind center for the Dawgs in 2020. We at Dawgs Daily on SI.com believe that will be the case, at least to start the season.

Sources have told us that Newman is not a guy that is just going to wow you every rep of practice. Occasionally there will be errant throws in workout or practice type settings. This is something that our very own Brooks Austin got to witness first hand at the Elite 11 in Nashville back in early July.

Also, there have been some cases of having miscues on reads and concepts, but to a certain extent that is to be expected when finally being fully immersed into a new system. However, there are plenty of moments in which he just blows everyone away with arm strength and athleticism and he shows great maturity and leadership. Plus, there is little doubt when it comes to Newman's ability to produce when it's game time.

J.T. Daniels is very consistent. Sources say the USC transfer has integrated with the team seamlessly and has been impressive in his work so far. Reports we are gathering indicate that Daniels looks relatively healthy and fluid given that he tore his ACL just eleven months ago. J.T. is still waiting to be fully cleared medically and one can imagine even after that it will take time to have 100 percent confidence in the surgically repaired knee. The mid-season form for Daniels could truly be mid-season.

Like Newman, Daniels brings credibility with him having started as a freshman at Southern Cal, ultimately that's the reason he is in Athens. Despite the tireless work ethic and the likability of Beck, Mathis, and Stetson, it's just unreasonable to expect any national championship-contending program to be content in having no major college starting experience behind a graduate transfer quarterback that could realistically carry the ball for the Bulldogs up to 10 times a game.

Divaad Wilson has already left a crowded Georgia secondary for greener pastures and the Dawgs are still anywhere from one to four scholarships over the 85 mark, depending on who you talk to. More attrition is coming, and we at Dawgs Daily would not be surprised if some of it comes from the quarterback room in Athens.

