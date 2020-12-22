Jermaine Johnson Officially Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Georgia outside linebacker and former No. 1 overall JUCO Prospect, Jermaine Johnson has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Roster movement is common during the holiday season in the world of collegiate athletics, especially during the year of the pandemic in 2020. First, we saw Georgia tight end Kolby Wyatt enter the transfer portal months ago and subsequently offensive lineman Netori Johnson, and wide receivers Makiya Tongue and Trey Blount did the same.

Quarterback D'Wan Mathis has already announced his commitment to Temple. Trey Blount is headed to Old Dominion. Makiya Tongue is off to Oregon State.

Today, after weeks of speculation, Jermaine Johnson has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Johnson was the No. 1 overall junior college prospect in the 2019 signing class out of Independence Community College in Independence, Kansas. Johnson entered the Georgia program with ample hype and anticipation and struggled to see extended playing time for Georgia while also struggling with a shoulder injury during the 2020 season.

Johnson was an instrumental factor in why former Bulldogs edge rusher Brenton Cox transferred to the Florida Gators a few years ago. Aside from a disciplinary issue, Cox didn’t like his chances to get onto the field with both Johnson and Nolan Smith in the rotation.

A few years later, Johnson has the same feeling, as he will become a graduate transfer and try to make a big impact next season.

It seems a pivotal factor in the decision is his obvious desire to find a way into the NFL, which many players aspire to. With even more front-seven contributors arriving in the class of 2021, his decision does make sense.

As for where this leaves the Georgia Bulldogs at the outside linebacker group, it is all leaning on Azeez Ojulari's decision on whether or not to enter the 2021 NFL Draft. Ojulari is the starter at the JACK position for the Bulldogs and if he declares for the NFL Draft, it leaves Nolan Smith and Mekhail Sherman to replace him.