Former teammates at the University of Georgia are now teammates in the National Football League (NFL) for the Philadelphia Eagles. Both are embarking on their rookie seasons this fall after being drafted by the Eagles this past April.

While on a tour of the NFL Films studio, the pair of former Bulldogs showed off their appreciation for each other. Both Davis and Dean traded compliments of each other in a clip now posted by the Philadelphia Eagles' social media accounts.

Both are aware of what the other brings to the football field after playing together for three years in college. Jordan Davis, a nose tackle, went 13th overall to the Eagles, making him the highest selected defensive tackle in the draft. This makes him a different story from teammate Nakobe Dean who did not get selected until the 83rd pick.

Many projected Dean as a first-round pick in the weeks following Georgia's national championship-winning season. The junior linebacker helped lead a historic Georgia defense to the national title. Instead, Dean, the second ever Butkus Award winner in Georgia's history, fell to the third round due to concerns about his pre-draft medicals.

Each complements the other's game so well despite playing different positions. At 6-foot-6, 340-pounds, Davis naturally draws double teams leaving linebackers like Dean unblocked by linemen, allowing them to go downhill and find the ball carrier in the run game and get after the passer.

The pairing look set to see meaningful snaps as rookies for the Eagles this coming season.

