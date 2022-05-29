Skip to main content

Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean Trade Breakdowns

Former teammates at Georgia and now teammates on the Philadelphia Eagles gave breakdowns of each other.

Former teammates at the University of Georgia are now teammates in the National Football League (NFL) for the Philadelphia Eagles. Both are embarking on their rookie seasons this fall after being drafted by the Eagles this past April. 

While on a tour of the NFL Films studio, the pair of former Bulldogs showed off their appreciation for each other. Both Davis and Dean traded compliments of each other in a clip now posted by the Philadelphia Eagles' social media accounts. 

Both are aware of what the other brings to the football field after playing together for three years in college. Jordan Davis, a nose tackle, went 13th overall to the Eagles, making him the highest selected defensive tackle in the draft. This makes him a different story from teammate Nakobe Dean who did not get selected until the 83rd pick.  

Many projected Dean as a first-round pick in the weeks following Georgia's national championship-winning season. The junior linebacker helped lead a historic Georgia defense to the national title. Instead, Dean, the second ever Butkus Award winner in Georgia's history, fell to the third round due to concerns about his pre-draft medicals. 

Each complements the other's game so well despite playing different positions. At 6-foot-6, 340-pounds, Davis naturally draws double teams leaving linebackers like Dean unblocked by linemen, allowing them to go downhill and find the ball carrier in the run game and get after the passer. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The pairing look set to see meaningful snaps as rookies for the Eagles this coming season. 

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

USATSI_7590769
News

Georgia Adds Former Player to the Coaching Staff

By Harrison Reno2 hours ago
F37A4158-X4
News

Latest Moves Show Georgia is Contending in All Aspects Right Now

By Harrison RenoMay 28, 2022
5A07AE8C-4B26-40C9-B897-EE070B6A5055
Recruiting

Georgia Big Board: EDGE Rankings Show Extremely Deep Class

By Brooks AustinMay 27, 2022
220111_AJW_FB_NCG_04304-X2
News

Three Reasons Why Kirby Smart Will Be The Highest Paid Coach in CFP

By Brooks AustinMay 26, 2022
220416_AJW_FB_GDAY_1595-L
News

Just In: Kirby Smart to Receive "Long Term" Extension

By Brooks AustinMay 26, 2022
USATSI_18139434
News

ESPN "Can't Wait" for the Georgia-Oregon Game

By Harrison RenoMay 25, 2022
USATSI_17060013
News

Brenton Cox Starts the Trash Talk Early, Says Florida Will "Kill" Georgia

By Brooks AustinMay 25, 2022
FD5C234B-DEB2-46AE-93F4-19854ABE74BE
News

Confirmed: Long List of Official Visits Point to Kirby All in on Summer Slate

By Brooks AustinMay 25, 2022