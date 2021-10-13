    • October 13, 2021
    Jordan Davis for Heisman? One Former Heisman Winner Thinks So

    Former Heisman winning quarterback Robert Griffin III ranked Jordan Davis as one his candidates for the Heisman trophy.
    Current ESPN analyst and former Heisman winning quarterback Robert Griffin III took to Twitter to put out his top five candidates for the Heisman. 

    The former Baylor quarterback certainly knows what it means to be part of the most exclusive club of players in college football and definitively knows what it takes to earn the award and have his portrait alongside former greats. Griffin’s list included: 

    1. Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State Running Back 
    2. Jordan Davis, Georgia Defense Lineman 
    3. Matt Corral, Ole Miss Quarterback 
    4. Kenny Pickett, QB Pittsburgh
    5. Bijan Robinson, RB Texas

    The name Jordan Davis may be surprising to those that do not regularly follow Georgia football. Still, to fans and media members alike, they recognize the skill set he brings to Georgia’s defense. 

    The 6-foot-6, 340-pound defensive lineman, is usually the biggest player on the field, not just for Georgia but even the opponents; not many can match the sheer size of the former Charlotte, North Carolina native. However, what makes the senior special is his motor and speed; for an average nose tackle, Davis moves unlike the rest; Davis is constantly seen chasing quarterbacks and running backs out of the backfield and making plays away from where you expect a nose tackle to be. He's even been tracked at 19.8 MPH on the Georgia GPS systems. 

    What he may lack in terms of stats he makes up for on the tape. His tape grabs NFL scouts and executives by surprise, anchoring down Georgia’s run defense and continuing to make strides as a pass rusher. 

    In a day-age college football is known for offense, a defensive lineman winning the Heisman has not been done since Leon Hart of Notre Dame won it in 1949. It will take a spectacular season from Davis and any defensive lineman hopeful of winning the Heisman trophy.

