ABSURD: Jordan Davis Left Off Lombardi Trophy Semifinalist

Jordan Davis was left off the semifinalists for the Rotary Lombardi Award.

The Rotary Lombardi Award released their twelve semifinalists for the award that goes to the best offensive or defensive lineman in college football each year.

The Lombardi Award's watchlist was released every year in August, right before the start of the college football season, comprised of an 80 player watchlist; out of those eighty players, two were Georgia Bulldogs, both offensive linemen Jamaree Salyer and Justin Shaffer.

Both offensive linemen are mainstays on the offensive line through six games for Georgia. They could be the future guard pairing upfront as well if current left tackle Jamaree Salyer is moved inside like many expected this offseason.

Salyer and Shaffer were left off the list of semifinalists, but what could be considered the most shocking "snub" is that of starting nose tackle Jordan Davis.

Davis returned to Athens this offseason for his senior season, potentially leaving millions of dollars on the table. If he would've declared for the NFL Draft following the 2020 season, Davis would've likely been one of the first defensive linemen taken off the board.

So far, the former Charlotte, North Carolina, native is picking up right where he left off, anchoring down Georgia's run defense while continually making his presence felt as a pass rusher. The 6-foot-6, 340-pounder naturally draws double teams with his size alone, freeing up his teammates for one on one matchups, which is something that doesn't show up in the stats.

Davis is an integral part of Georgia's defense, and his absence is certainly noticeable. However, despite not being a semifinalist, many still see Davis as a future NFL first-round draft pick.

Semifinalists

Will Anderson, Alabama

James Empey

Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Christian Harris, Alabama

Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

Thayer Munford, Ohio State

PJ Mustipher, Penn State

Evan Neal, Alabama

Mike Rose, Iowa State

Underrated Recruits Lead the Way to Victory Again

Georgia Overcomes Early Auburn Surge

