Georgia Stars Take In Braves Postseason Win

    • October 18, 2021
    Jordan Davis & Stetson Bennett Sighted At Braves Game

    Defensive tackle Jordan Davis and quarterback Stetson Bennett IV were spotted at an Atlanta Braves playoff game this past Sunday.
    The Atlanta Braves are in the thick of postseason play right now, and the Georgia football team had several players in the audience to support them.

    The Braves took on the LA Dodgers in game two of the NCLS and won courtesy of a walk-off single from outfielder Eddie Rosario. Atlanta is now just two wins away from their first World Series appearance since 1999.

    Defensive tackle Jordan Davis was spotted taking in the win and took a few pictures with fans during the evening's festivities. He is a Charlotte, North Carolina native but has found a home in Atlanta during his college years.

    He is one of the most dominant defensive linemen in college football and should become a first-round draft pick next spring. Davis turned down the NFL last season and returned to Athens in hopes of winning a national championship.

    At the moment, everything is going according to plan. The Bulldogs are 7-0 with four top-25 wins. They are the No. 1 team in the country and have one of the best defenses in recent memory. They allow just 6.6 points per game, tops in the nation.

    Quarterback Stetson Bennett IV was also in the stands. He has stepped in for the injured quarterback JT Daniels and is currently 4-0 on the season.

    Bennett has thrown eleven touchdown passes and led victories over No. 8 Arkansas and No. 11 Kentucky. There is no timetable for Daniels return, but the Bulldogs appear to be in good hands with Bennett at the helm.

