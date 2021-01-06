Georgia Has Found Its Athletics Director

The University of Georgia has made the decision on who will be taking over the athletics director job in Athens.

Josh Brooks was named J. Reid Parker director of athletics, after serving 11 years at UGA most recently as senior deputy director of athletics.



Brooks returned to UGA in 2016 as executive associate director of athletics after serving as deputy athletics director at the University of Louisiana-Monroe from 2015-16 and director of athletics at Millsaps College from 2014-15. Brooks was promoted to deputy athletics director at UGA in May, 2018, and in January, 2020, was named senior deputy director of athletics.

Brooks handled the interim AD role when former athletics director Greg McGarity stepped down prior to the new year. A 1976 graduate of UGA’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communications, McGarity is a 2012 inductee into the Grady Fellowship, a recognition program to honor those whose influence, achievements and service to the media professions have enhanced the reputation of the Grady College.

During his tenure at UGA, Brooks worked closely with McGarity overseeing internal and external issues for all athletics operations. He has served as the liaison with the office of university architects office on all athletics construction projects and with several campus departments as well as the president’s office. His responsibilities at UGA have included overseeing the departments of facility support, graphics and design, and turf management.



