JT Daniels Announces Partnership with Zaxbys

Quarterbak JT Daniels continues to make headlines with the NIL, now signing with Zaxbys.

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has officially signed with Zaxbys, continuing his run on NIL partnerships.

Daniels signed with ESM Sports Group over the summer to help him in negotiations with companies. In recent weeks Daniels has announced multiple brand partnerships, including one with a memorabilia company that could pay over seven figures.

He is quickly becoming one of the most marketable personalities in college football. Daniels could be making over a million dollars this year but has stated that he will be giving nearly half of his earnings to his teammates.

Daniels is also the first collegiate athlete to sign with Zaxbys. Multiple fried chicken companies have put a stake into collegiate athletics to this point; Raising Canes partnered with Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler and Bojangles signed Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagelelei.

Quarterbacks have quickly established a hold over the market, which is to be expected. Miami’s D’Eriq King has announced a string of partnerships since July 1 and Auburn signal-caller Bo Nix has signed several lucrative contracts.

At the moment, the extent of Daniels’ partnership with Zaxbys is unclear. It could be as simple as a few social media posts, but the two sides have a chance to break real ground here.

Zaxbys is a national brand with an extensive southern following. Daniels could be featured on billboards and potentially even commercials if they film before the season starts.

Fast food companies have been known for witty commercials starring athletes, and Daniels would be the first collegiate athlete to star in one.

