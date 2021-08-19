JT Daniels Tabbed as the Most Important Player in CFB

ESPN released their list of the top 25 most important players in college football for the 2021 season and JT Daniel's sits at the top of that list

ESPN's Bill Connelly released his third annual 25 most important players in college football list and the player sitting at the top of the list is none other than Georgia quarterback, JT Daniels.

Connelly actually ranked Daniels as the most important player for the 2020 college football season but that obviously didn't pan out as Daniels only played in four games due to injury. Going into the 2021 season though, there is nothing holding back Georgia's starting quarterback.

Each portion of the rankings was broken up into different categories and a couple of other Georgia players were listed as honorable mentions in those sections of the rankings.

Georgia offensive lineman, Jamaree Salyer, was listed as a potential candidate for the "pure transcendence potential" portion of the list. Salyer will be playing a major role upfront for Georgia's offense this season and he also provides a lot of versatility. Salyer was expected to see the majority of his reps at the left tackle position, but he can also be moved to an interior position if needed.

Wide receiver, Kearis Jackson, was an honorable mention for the "key supporting cast members" section. Early on last season, Jackson was a big portion of Georgia's offense and was without a doubt Stetson Bennett's favorite target. Jackson carries a lot of experience with him into the 2021 season and will be a key contributor in the passing game this year.

For the final category of the list, there were only two players listed in it. This section was titled "Quarterbacks with both a potential game-changing leap in them and a shot at lots of contenders," and JT Daniels was stamped in at the No. 1 spot.

Connelly's reason for having Daniels as number one was "With great quarterback play, the Dawgs go from SEC East co-favorites to, potentially, national title co-favorites... If Daniels turns small-sample dominance into large-sample prowess, the Dawgs have everything they need."

Daniels passed for 1,231 yards and 10 touchdowns in just four games last year and if that is just a taste of what is to come in 2021 it is safe to say that Georgia will be in a great position to have a shot at taking home the National title in the upcoming season.

You May Also Like

Injury Report: Following Saturday's Scrimmage

Freshmen Flash During Saturday's Scrimmage

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.