Latest Heisman Odds See Major JT Daniels Jump

JT Daniels Tops Heisman Betting Odds for 2021

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has been garnering a lot of hype following his four-game stint as the starter in 2020.
BetOnline.ag is an "A+ Rated US-Friendly Sportsbook" that has been providing a source for online gambling since 2001. One of their latest betting odds released relating to College Football released their updated odds for the Heisman Trophy winner. 

To some's surprise, Georgia's returning starting quarterback JT Daniels came in at number one with the best betting odds to take home the 2021 Heisman Trophy at 5/1 odds.  

It has been pretty unanimous throughout the offseason that Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler and North Carolina's Sam Howell were the two front runners for the Heisman Trophy on sportsbook this offseason. 

The latest odds released by BetOnline may give hope that the Dawgs could see their first Heisman Trophy winner since Herschel Walker. Walker won the trophy in 1982 following the 1981 season, where he finished second in the running to Marcus Allen for the trophy. Walker won it his junior season with 1,752 yards and 16 touchdowns while helping the Dawgs to an undefeated regular season at 11-0 before losing to Penn State in the Sugar Bowl. 

If we have learned one thing over the last few seasons, it is that the last few national championship teams have won it off the backs of historic offensive play and borderline historic quarterback play. Georgia's Daniels will need a big junior season to achieve the heights of lifting a national title or even a Heisman Trophy. 

BetOnline's Updated Heisman Trophy Odds 

  • JT Daniels 5/1 
  • Spencer Rattler 7/1 
  • Bryce Young 10/1 
  • CJ Stroud 10/1 
  • D.J. Uiagalelei 11/1 
  • Sam Howell 14/1 
  • Kedon Slovis 16/1
  •  Matt Corral 16/1 
  • D'Eriq King 18/1 
  • Bijan Robinson 20/1 
  • Breece Hall 25/1 
  • Emory Jones 25/1 
  • Brock Purdy 28/1 

