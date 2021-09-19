Daniels Decisive in Return vs South Carolina

JT Daniels was decisive in his return to the starting lineup for the Georgia offense.

The return of Georgia's JT Daniels brought a performance out of the former USC Trojan that looked like he never missed a game. Daniels led a Georgia offense that dominated the South Carolina defense through four quarters of action.

Daniels missed last Saturday's win over UAB due to an oblique injury that became public following Georgia's week one victory against Clemson. So throughout the leadup to Georgia's first home game of the 2021 season, the Califonia native's status was in question right up until game time.

But with Daniels reserved to the sideline, senior Stetson Bennett stepped onto the field and delivered an explosive performance as the signal-caller. Bennett tied the Georgia single passing touchdown record with five against the Blazers to go along with completing 10 of 12 passes for 288 yards.

Like Bennett a week earlier, Daniels didn't miss a beat in his return to the field. The Georgia offense jumped out in front with two early passing touchdowns in the first half from Daniels, both downfield shots, one to Jermaine Burton and the other to freshman Adonai Mitchell.

With a stat line of 245 yards and two touchdowns, while completing 17 of his 21 passes, the redshirt sophomore was decisive with the football finding the open man and moving the offense up and down the field in the first half of play.

After a hot start, Daniels would finish with over 300 yards and three touchdowns on 23/31 throwing. The only blemish on his record was an interception thrown late in the third quarter on a floater thrown towards the sideline to John FitzPatrick.

