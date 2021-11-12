BREAKING: Julian Humphrey Makes College Decision

Julian Humphrey Makes College Decision
Four-star Corner Back Julian Humphrey has committed to Georgia. Humphrey joins the 2022 recruiting class and comes to Georgia from Clear Lake High school in Houston, Texas.
Humphrey at one time was committed to Georgia's arch-rival in the Florida Gators until he de-committed in late October. He was one of the top prospects for the Gators, and Jahmile Addae gains a huge win on the recruiting trail in Humphrey's Commitment.
Beyond that, Humphrey is the ideal Defensive Back for a Kirby smart system. He has the length, frame, and speed to excel in the backfield at Georgia. Humphrey is a 10-second 100-meter runner.
He checks all of the physical boxes in terms of height, weight, and speed for Georgia. They have certain requirements for the cornerback position and a player as fast as Humphrey will likely always have room on a roster like Georgia's if they want.
2022 Commits:
- Gunner Stockton, QB
- CB, Julian Humphrey
- DE, Mykel Williams
- OL, Alliou Bah
- Oscar Delp, TE
- Dillon Bell, WR
- Cole Speer, WR
- De'Nylon Morrissette, WR
- Griffin Scroggs, OL
- Jacob Hood, OL
- Branson Robinson, RB
- Jordan James, RB
- Tyre West, DL
- Jalon Walker, LB
- CJ Washington, LB
- Darris Smith, EDGE
- CJ Madden, EDGE
- Marquis Groves-Killebrew, CB
- JaCorey Thomas, DB
- Malaki Starks, DB
- Brett Thorson, K
You May Also Like:
Read More
Both QBs See Action Against Mizzou, Make Early Auditions For Starting Job
The Good, Bad, and Ugly from Georgia's Win over Missouri
Join the community
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.