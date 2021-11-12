BREAKING: Julian Humphrey Makes College Decision

Four-star Corner Back Julian Humphrey has committed to Georgia. Humphrey joins the 2022 recruiting class and comes to Georgia from Clear Lake High school in Houston, Texas.

Humphrey at one time was committed to Georgia's arch-rival in the Florida Gators until he de-committed in late October. He was one of the top prospects for the Gators, and Jahmile Addae gains a huge win on the recruiting trail in Humphrey's Commitment.

Beyond that, Humphrey is the ideal Defensive Back for a Kirby smart system. He has the length, frame, and speed to excel in the backfield at Georgia. Humphrey is a 10-second 100-meter runner.

He checks all of the physical boxes in terms of height, weight, and speed for Georgia. They have certain requirements for the cornerback position and a player as fast as Humphrey will likely always have room on a roster like Georgia's if they want.

2022 Commits:

Gunner Stockton, QB

CB, Julian Humphrey

DE, Mykel Williams

OL, Alliou Bah

Oscar Delp, TE

Dillon Bell, WR

Cole Speer, WR

De'Nylon Morrissette, WR

Griffin Scroggs, OL

Jacob Hood, OL

Branson Robinson, RB

Jordan James, RB

Tyre West, DL

Jalon Walker, LB

CJ Washington, LB

Darris Smith, EDGE

CJ Madden, EDGE

Marquis Groves-Killebrew, CB

JaCorey Thomas, DB

Malaki Starks, DB

Brett Thorson, K

