Justin Fields Goes No. 11 Overall to the Chicago Bears

Former Georgia football quarterback Justin Fields has been selected in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears.

What if?

That's a question that Georgia fans have asked themselves for two years about former Georgia quarterback Justin Fields. It's also a question that a majority of the fan base is quite tired of hearing about.

He entered the University of Georgia as the highest-rated quarterback ever to sign with the Bulldogs, and after a brief 10 months, was off to Columbus, Ohio to play for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Georgia fans then went on to watch Fields finish second in the Heisman in his first season with the Ohio State Buckeyes on the way to a College Football Playoff appearance as Georgia went on to play in the Sugar Bowl against Baylor.

Now, after two seasons with Ohio State, Justin Fields is off to the Chicago Bears with the No. 11 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Of all the quarterbacks in this year's NFL Draft, it's Fields that has seen the greatest variance in terms of where he might land. The No. 3 overall selection with the San Francisco 49ers is not only where the NFL Draft truly begins tonight — with QBs Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson locked in as the first two selections — it was also the first potential landing spot for Fields.

Instead, Fields falls to the No. 11 overall to the Chicago Bears. The Bears traded up from the 20th overall pick to get Fields.

During his collegiate career, Justin Fields completed 423 of 618 passes (68.4%) for 5701 yards, 67 TDs to just 9 INTs. With an additional 1133 yards on the ground and 19 TDs.

