Justin Shaffer Named a First Team All-American

Georgia guard Justin Shaffer has been named a first-team All-American by Pro Football Focus. PFF released their All-American teams recently and had Shaffer graded as one of the top guards in America.

Here is what PFF had to say about the senior lineman:

"Shaffer finally earned a starting spot in 2020 after three years of limited game action. While he was rather inconsistent, his high-end play earns him a spot on this list. He was the fourth-highest-graded Power Five guard in 2020. Shaffer finished with the seventh-best positively graded run-block rate in the Power Five last season, performing well on true pass sets for a first-time starter in the SEC. He ranked eighth in the Power Five and second in the SEC in true pass set blocking grade."

Shaffer has been one of the best pass-blocking guards in the SEC, dating back to his first start in 2019. He has seen action in 36 contests and is tied with Jamaree Salyer for the most appearances along the offensive line over his four year career.

He is expected to anchor an inexperienced offensive line this year. Georgia will likely have two new starters on the interior when they open the season against Clemson.

Shafer will be tasked with blocking talented interior rushers throughout the season. Georgia is expecting him to excel in both the run and pass game.

PFF released their top four returning linemen earlier this year. Shaffer was ranked No. 4, one spot behind his teammate Jamaree Salyer.

Here is the first-team All-American offensive lineman, according to Pro Football Focus.

OT: Thayer Munford, Ohio State

OG: Cain Madden, Notre Dame

C: Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

OG: Justin Shaffer, Georgia

OT: Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

