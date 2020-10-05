SI.com
DawgsDaily
Kearis Jackson Emergence Makes Georgia Dangerous

Brent Wilson

All off-season long, numerous questions have been asked about Georgia's passing game in 2020, specifically, who will step up behind George Pickens?

The Bulldogs have been blessed with Pickens' talent and ability to disrupt defenses, forcing defensive coordinators to play in uncomfortable coverage schemes. With Pickens' talent however comes double teams if you don't have ancillary pieces to pair with him that stress the opposition.

Last year, the Bulldogs thrived behind Lawrence Cager, but he ran out of eligibility. Dominick Blaylock was assumed to emerge in this secondary role before his year came to an end with a torn ACL.

With that said, there was a lot of uncertainty in the WR room, and rightfully so. Georgia returned Matt Landers and Demetris Robertson, but neither has had much production in the past few seasons.

Georgia also brought in a ton of talent in the 2020 recruiting class, including Jermaine Burton and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, who have both already seen a significant amount of snaps through two weeks. They'll likely continue to be primary targets in the Bulldogs' offense moving forward.

100320_UGA_jackson 3459

Amidst all of those other names, Kearis Jackson has become a crucial and reliable WR2-option for Georgia so far.

As mentioned earlier by DawgsDaily, Kearis Jackson has thrived from Pickens being blanketed by secondaries.

In week one versus Arkansas, Jackson led the team in receiving with six receptions for 62 yards. For an encore, the Peach County High School product caught nine passes for 147 yards against No. 7 Auburn.

All of this is coming after Jackson caught just five balls for 79 yards all of last season.

Jackson has emerged as the leading receiver so far, which has helped the run game progress and will likely make defensive coordinators think twice before doubling Pickens.

If Georgia can continue to be consistent on offense versus opponents like No. 14 Tennessee, No. 2 Alabama, and No. 4 Florida, they should have a very good shot at a playoff spot come December.

