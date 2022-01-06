Kearis Jackson Talks Playing Bama on the Big Stage

Wide receiver Kearis Jackson is one of the core leaders for Georgia, and he took the podium on Wednesday to discuss the current state of affairs.

Georgia has a rematch against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the national championship game, where they could win the first program title since 1980. Alabama has consistently been a thorn in their side since then, but Jackson refuted any claims that the Crimson Tide have their number.

"This team hasn't played Alabama in a national championship before, other than like the 2018 team. Just being able to get this opportunity to go play a national championship at the biggest stage for all our careers when we're playing one of the biggest games of our lives, it's awesome. You know, just being able to go against a fantastic team like Alabama and a big stage like this, can't take this opportunity for granted."

Wide receiver George Pickens has returned to the team the past few weeks and saw an uptick in snaps against Michigan. Pickens is one of the most dynamic wideouts in college football when healthy, and Jackson spoke on his impact on the wide receiver room.

"George brings a lot of energy to the team down to the receiver room, and the block he put up against Michigan was kind of funny because I didn't notice it until I saw the video going around. He does it all the time, did it last year, did it the year before that. I mean, that just been how the way George plays; very physical and just love to do things to go viral."

Jackson originally hails from Fort Valley, Georgia. He is a local player that attended Peach County High School during his formative years. Jackson spoke on what it would mean to bring a national title to Georgia as a state native.

"It means a lot to me, especially growing up in south Georgia, Fort Valley, Georgia. I mean, there's a lot of Bulldog fans down there waiting, just ever since I've been going to school here. When I committed here, the whole community just been showing love, even Athens as well."

Tight end Brock Bowers has broken almost every single-season program record for a tight end this season. Jackson talked about his teammate and what he has meant to this injury-riddled Georgia passing game.

"I knew Brock Bowers was going to be a playmaker back in Fall camp. He was out there making plays. You know, he reminds me of Travis Kelce the way he was just making plays. Having a tight end like him has been a huge addition to the team."

