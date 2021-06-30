Kendall Milton Announces Brand

Georgia Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton has announced that he will be starting his own brand on July 1, the first day of the NIL.

The brand is known as KM2 and will reportedly contain several items. Fans should expect merchandise, signed memorabilia, and more from KM2.

Milton is one of the first college athletes to announce their plans in response to the NIL. Milton is not the only Bulldog that is planning to open their own brand. Sources indicate that linebacker Smael Mondon has aspirations of starting his own clothing brand.

Milton has enough notoriety to make significant money off his name, but by starting his own brand, he gets to control a large portion of the revenue that comes into KM2.

He has not announced the specifics of his brand, but it is a safe assumption that he will be selling clothing and signed items, among other things.

Milton will still keep his endorsement opportunities open. On June 25, he posted a statement saying that he is open to all business inquires starting on July 1.

The NIL is ushering in a new age of college football. Quarterbacks and star edge rushers will be littered with national offers. Other players will have to figure out how to capitalize off their names. Milton has set the example by controlling his own market in this space.

