BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Georgia Football: Kendall Milton Named California RB of the Year

Hunter Gosseck

Hershel Walker. Robert Edwards. Knowshon Moreno. Todd Gurley. Nick Chubb. Sony Michel. D’Andre Swift, and many others.

It's a bona fide running back pedigree that has earned the Georgia Bulldog the acronym moniker “RBU”. It’s a pedigree that transcends the SEC, the home conference of the Dawgs. It’s a national brand. One that is undeniable when you look at the names that have carried the rock in Athens, Georgia. 

The reputation UGA has for developing some of football’s best running backs is well-earned and well respected as annually the Bulldogs are in the mix for some of the country’s top running back prospects in recruiting. 

2020 is no exception. There's another special back that's already arrived in the Classic City. 

One that hails from Buchanan High School in Clovis, California. In 2018, he rushed for 1,337 yards on 174 carries (7.7YPC) and 27 touchdowns. In 2019, he rushed for 1,514 yards and 23 touchdowns. Ranked as the fourth-best running back in the class of 2020 and the third overall prospect in California, Kendall Milton committed to UGA in the summer of 2019. He’s already on campus turning heads as he has already packed on 11 more pounds of mass since arriving in Athens.

USATSI_12994323
RB, Kendall Milton

Recently, the dynamic RB was named the 2019 California State Running Back of the Year. In the write-up, it states there were other backs in California that had more yards and more touchdowns but cites the athlete’s size and speed as attributes that make him the most impressive back in the Golden State. 

Over his 4-year high school career, Kendall amassed a stellar stat line with over 4,000 yards and 70 rushing touchdowns. 70 touchdowns. In 4 years. And keep in mind, he missed some games with an injury. He averaged 10 yards per carry and 157 yards per game in his career. 

This on top of an honor he received from Cal-Hi Sports as a Freshman athlete of the year for the 2016-2017 campaign. Add in a strong dose of humility and a hunger for competition and folks we could be looking at UGA’s next great running back to add to the lore of #RBU.

Georgia has other backs on its roster. Talented ones. Make no mistake about it. Zamir White, James Cook, Kenny McIntosh, and the recently added Daijun Edwards from Colquitt County, GA bring a level of talent that would make even an NFL coach envious. But there is something special about Kendall Milton. And I got a feeling we’re gonna find out just how special he is in 2020. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Brock Vandagriff Pushing for BIG 2021 Target of Georgia

Brock Vandagriff is the nation’s top quarterback in the 2021 class and he’s trying to bring in another big prospect.

Blayne Gilmer

by

Bostonfan1967

Aaron Murray Set to Make Debut in XFL

Former Georgia Bulldogs QB, Aaron Murray is set to make his XFL debut this Sunday as the Tampa Bay Vipers take on the New York Guardians.

Brooks Austin

by

Jordan Jackson

Georgia Football: How Bulldogs Invited to NFL Combine Improve their Draft Stock

Ten former Georgia Bulldogs have been invited to the NFL Combine. Today we take a look at what each football player can do to improve their draft stock.

Jordan Jackson

Aaron Murray XFL Scouting Report

With Aaron Murray set to make his XFL debut, we look at what made him great during his time at Georgia.

Blayne Gilmer

Georgia Basketball Blows Yet Another Double-Digit Lead, lose 105-102 in OT

The Georgia Bulldogs basketball team has blown yet another double-digit lead, as they lost to Alabama 105-102 tonight in overtime here in Athens.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football: Bulldogs Break Ground on State of the Art Facility Upgrade

The Georgia football program is back at it, adding an $80 Million dollar upgrade. They broke ground on the state of the art facility today.

Jordan Jackson

Georgia Football: Ten Former Bulldogs Invited to NFL Combine

The 2019 Georgia football team will have ten former Bulldogs in attendance at this years NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Find out who all was invited.

Brooks Austin

Preview: Georgia Basketball Tries to Snap Out of It Against Alabama

The Georgia Bulldogs basketball team looks to try and snap out of their recent slide as they host the Alabama Crimson Tide tonight at The Steg.

Chris Allen

Georgia Football: Bold Predictions for the 2020 Recruiting Class

The 2020 Georgia Football recruiting class finishes as the Nation's consensus top class. Today, we make a few bold predictions for the freshman in the class.

Brooks Austin

Ladd McConkey: A Versatile Weapon For Todd Monken and Georgia

Ladd McConkey has outstanding football instincts. Todd Monken has utilized players in the mold of McConkey very well in the past. Georgia has a versatile weapon in this newcomer.

Blayne Gilmer