Georgia Football: Kendall Milton Named California RB of the Year

Hershel Walker. Robert Edwards. Knowshon Moreno. Todd Gurley. Nick Chubb. Sony Michel. D’Andre Swift, and many others.

It's a bona fide running back pedigree that has earned the Georgia Bulldog the acronym moniker “RBU”. It’s a pedigree that transcends the SEC, the home conference of the Dawgs. It’s a national brand. One that is undeniable when you look at the names that have carried the rock in Athens, Georgia.

The reputation UGA has for developing some of football’s best running backs is well-earned and well respected as annually the Bulldogs are in the mix for some of the country’s top running back prospects in recruiting.

2020 is no exception. There's another special back that's already arrived in the Classic City.

One that hails from Buchanan High School in Clovis, California. In 2018, he rushed for 1,337 yards on 174 carries (7.7YPC) and 27 touchdowns. In 2019, he rushed for 1,514 yards and 23 touchdowns. Ranked as the fourth-best running back in the class of 2020 and the third overall prospect in California, Kendall Milton committed to UGA in the summer of 2019. He’s already on campus turning heads as he has already packed on 11 more pounds of mass since arriving in Athens.

RB, Kendall Milton

Recently, the dynamic RB was named the 2019 California State Running Back of the Year. In the write-up, it states there were other backs in California that had more yards and more touchdowns but cites the athlete’s size and speed as attributes that make him the most impressive back in the Golden State.

Over his 4-year high school career, Kendall amassed a stellar stat line with over 4,000 yards and 70 rushing touchdowns. 70 touchdowns. In 4 years. And keep in mind, he missed some games with an injury. He averaged 10 yards per carry and 157 yards per game in his career.

This on top of an honor he received from Cal-Hi Sports as a Freshman athlete of the year for the 2016-2017 campaign. Add in a strong dose of humility and a hunger for competition and folks we could be looking at UGA’s next great running back to add to the lore of #RBU.

Georgia has other backs on its roster. Talented ones. Make no mistake about it. Zamir White, James Cook, Kenny McIntosh, and the recently added Daijun Edwards from Colquitt County, GA bring a level of talent that would make even an NFL coach envious. But there is something special about Kendall Milton. And I got a feeling we’re gonna find out just how special he is in 2020.

