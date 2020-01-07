Kentucky vs Georgia: Can the Bulldogs Stay Hot on a National Stage?

Coming off of what is arguably the biggest road win in program history Saturday in Memphis against the ninth-ranked Tigers, the Georgia basketball team has an opportunity to plant its flag in the national limelight tonight against Kentucky at 9:00PM on ESPN.

The Bulldogs are (10-3) headed into the contest, having won their last four games. Kentucky shares an identical record coming off a (71-59) thrashing of Mizzou.

So, can the Bulldogs do it on the big stage inside Stegeman Coliseum?

Keys to Victory:

Continue success in tight games:

Georgia is 5-0 in games decided by fewer than five points, and despite being a rather young team they've proven they can battle with the best of them late. Even against the then 2nd ranked Michigan State team they fought back from a 21-point deficit.

With this being the season's first conference game and a road game at #5 Auburn in the near future, it's safe to assume they will have to continue winning games late to have success in the conference.

Team Defense:

With Kentucky having four players that average at least 12.0 PPG on their roster, anyone can score at any time. This means Georgia's not going to be able to identify a primary scorer and team defense will be essential to success tonight.

They don't have to play great defense, considering they are the 3rd highest scoring basketball team in the conference at 80.8 PPG, but it will certainly have to be better than their seasonal status quo so far.

Limit Turnovers:

Georgia's ranked 220th in turnover margin this season at -0.3, and a lot of that is predicated off their primary ball handlers to start the season in Anthony Edwards and Sahvir Wheeler being true freshmen. However, if they want to win tonight's contest they can't give Kentucky free possessions.

And finally, it should go without saying in today's day in age of basketball shoot the three better than the opponent and you should be good to go!

