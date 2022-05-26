Skip to main content

Just In: Kirby Smart to Receive "Long Term" Extension in the coming weeks

In case Georgia fans were wondering, head coach Kirby Smart will be at the University for a long time based on the latest regarding a potential contract extension.

As the world of college football continues to experience a financial boom, with dollars pouring in from all angles, contract extensions for the sport's most prominent coaches are inevitable. Especially if you just so happened to have delivered your alma matter it's first national title in 41 years. 

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is subject to receive a lucrative and well-earned raise in the coming weeks according to president Jere Moorehead who stated that Smart and the University are in active negotiations on a "Long Term" contract for the national championship-winning head coach. 

If you look at the highest-paid coaches in college football, you'll get an estimate of just where Smart might land. 

  1. Lincoln Riley, USC: $10m+ 
  2. Nick Saban, Alabama: $9.7m
  3. Brian Kelly, LSU: $9.5m
  4. Mel Tucker, Mich St: $9.5m
  5. Ryan Day, OSU: $9.5m
  6. David Shaw, Stanford: $8.9m
  7. Dabo Swinney, Clemson: $8.3m
  8. Mario Cristobal, Miami: $8m
  9. Jimbo Fisher, TAMU: $7.5m
  10. Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss: $7.25m
  11. Kirby Smart, Georgia: $7.13m

Smart, as you can see, is currently the 11th highest-paid head coach in college football, needless to say he will be vaulted up these rankings soon. Perhaps resetting the market considering the expected length and commitment to Smart and his program. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

USATSI_18139434
News

ESPN "Can't Wait" for the Georgia-Oregon Game

By Harrison Reno16 hours ago
USATSI_17060013
News

Brenton Cox Starts the Trash Talk Early, Says Florida Will "Kill" Georgia

By Brooks Austin19 hours ago
FD5C234B-DEB2-46AE-93F4-19854ABE74BE
News

Confirmed: Long List of Official Visits Point to Kirby All in on Summer Slate

By Brooks AustinMay 25, 2022
USATSI_17486177
News

Power Rankings: Alabama and Georgia Are Set for a Collision Course

By Harrison RenoMay 24, 2022
211127_AJW_FB_GT_1761-X2
News

Jalen Carter Mentioned Among Potential Heisman Candidates?

By Brooks AustinMay 24, 2022
220111_mlm_fb_natty_31617-X3
News

Why Kelee Ringo Has the NFL Anticipating His Arrival

By Jonathan WilliamsMay 24, 2022
USATSI_18321692
News

What Georgia Has to Do in June to Win Arch Manning Sweepstakes

By Brooks AustinMay 23, 2022
USATSI_13502353
News

Why Nick Saban Apologized For Comments

By Harrison RenoMay 23, 2022