In case Georgia fans were wondering, head coach Kirby Smart will be at the University for a long time based on the latest regarding a potential contract extension.

As the world of college football continues to experience a financial boom, with dollars pouring in from all angles, contract extensions for the sport's most prominent coaches are inevitable. Especially if you just so happened to have delivered your alma matter it's first national title in 41 years.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is subject to receive a lucrative and well-earned raise in the coming weeks according to president Jere Moorehead who stated that Smart and the University are in active negotiations on a "Long Term" contract for the national championship-winning head coach.

If you look at the highest-paid coaches in college football, you'll get an estimate of just where Smart might land.

Lincoln Riley, USC: $10m+ Nick Saban, Alabama: $9.7m Brian Kelly, LSU: $9.5m Mel Tucker, Mich St: $9.5m Ryan Day, OSU: $9.5m David Shaw, Stanford: $8.9m Dabo Swinney, Clemson: $8.3m Mario Cristobal, Miami: $8m Jimbo Fisher, TAMU: $7.5m Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss: $7.25m Kirby Smart, Georgia: $7.13m

Smart, as you can see, is currently the 11th highest-paid head coach in college football, needless to say he will be vaulted up these rankings soon. Perhaps resetting the market considering the expected length and commitment to Smart and his program.

