Smart Explains Performance From Jermaine Burton

Kirby Smart gave an explanation for a rather lackluster performance from one of his young and budding stars in wide receiver Jermaine Burton.

Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart took to the podium on Monday to answer questions from the media regarding Saturday night's matchup against Clemson and to preview their upcoming opponent in the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Within the comments today came an explanation for a rather lackluster performance from one of his young and budding stars in wide receiver Jermaine Burton.

Burton had just 2 catches for 11 yards and was beaten a handful of times don't the edge when Georgia needed a block to spring a screen pass or running play.

Smart put it pretty simply, it's a matter of reps at this point. Due to injuries through the offseason, Burton hasn't been able to practice. Smart said of the 45 practices they had leading up to the matchup with Clemson, due to injury Burton was a full participant in perhaps 10 or 15 of them. He went on to say "He's not in game shape, he's not up to game speed."

Smart added that whenever Burton does reach his full potential in terms of preparedness he will play a major role in ensuring that this Georgia offense does become explosive like they need to be in order to continue to win.

