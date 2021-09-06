Smart Explains Performance From Jermaine Burton

September 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
Search

Kirby Smart Explains Jermaine Burton's Performance

Kirby Smart gave an explanation for a rather lackluster performance from one of his young and budding stars in wide receiver Jermaine Burton.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart took to the podium on Monday to answer questions from the media regarding Saturday night's matchup against Clemson and to preview their upcoming opponent in the University of Alabama at Birmingham. 

Within the comments today came an explanation for a rather lackluster performance from one of his young and budding stars in wide receiver Jermaine Burton. 

Burton had just 2 catches for 11 yards and was beaten a handful of times don't the edge when Georgia needed a block to spring a screen pass or running play. 

Smart put it pretty simply, it's a matter of reps at this point. Due to injuries through the offseason, Burton hasn't been able to practice. Smart said of the 45 practices they had leading up to the matchup with Clemson, due to injury Burton was a full participant in perhaps 10 or 15 of them. He went on to say "He's not in game shape, he's not up to game speed." 

Smart added that whenever Burton does reach his full potential in terms of preparedness he will play a major role in ensuring that this Georgia offense does become explosive like they need to be in order to continue to win. 

You May Also Like:

Georgia Sees Past Clemson Despite Lack of Offense

Georgia v. Clemson: The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI

210904_AJW_FB_CLEMSON_4110-L
News

Smart Explains Performance From Jermaine Burton

16NOV19_ajw_fb_aubrun_33-L
News

Kirby Smart Updates Status of Two Key Receivers

210904_AJW_FB_CLEMSON_2380-L
News

Unlikely Names Saw Meaningful Snaps Week One

USATSI_16691652
News

ESPN Releases Updated FPI, No Love for UGA's Win over Clemson

210904_AJW_FB_CLEMSON_3828-L
News

What We Learned from Georgia's Defensive Win

20210417-2838
News

JUST IN: Tate Ratledge Out for the Season

USATSI_16691683
News

The Grades are in, How did Georgia's Units Fare vs Clemson

USATSI_16691774
News

WATCH: Quavo Celebrates In Locker Room With Georgia