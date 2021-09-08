Several Freshmen Draw Praise from Kirby Smart

Brock Vandagriff is among a host of freshmen who Smart highlighted for strong performances on the scout team.

In his weekly press conference previewing Georgia's upcoming home opener against the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Smart highlighted some of the top performers from the week on the scout team.

“I would say Brock Vandagriff has been doing a really good job on the scout team. He gives us a really good look and does a really great job. Micah Morris has done a tremendous job. Defensively, last week, John Staton was Skalski, and he did a really good job of representing him. Xavian Sorey has worked really hard, and Jonathan Jefferson has really improved. So, those guys probably stick out as high-effort guys who practice really hard each day to make us better.”

It should come as no surprise that freshman quarterback Brock Vandagriff is performing well throughout practice for Georgia as a member of the scout team. Vandagriff was Georgia's lone quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class, a five-star out of Prince Avenue Christian School in Bogart, Georgia; Vandagriff made a name for himself right in Georgia's backyard, amassing 10,097 passing yards and 107 passing touchdowns in his high-school career.

Vandagriff led Prince Avenue to the school's first-ever state championship in the 2020 season beating Trinity Christian 41-21 for the 1A state title.

Among other mentioned by Smart fellow freshman Micah Morris, Xavian Sorey, and Jonathan Jefferson received reps on the scout team throughout the week for the Dawgs.

