Several Freshmen Draw Praise from Kirby Smart

September 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
Search

Smart Highlights Top Scout Team Performers

Brock Vandagriff is among a host of freshmen who Smart highlighted for strong performances on the scout team.
Author:
Publish date:

In his weekly press conference previewing Georgia's upcoming home opener against the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Smart highlighted some of the top performers from the week on the scout team. 

“I would say Brock Vandagriff has been doing a really good job on the scout team. He gives us a really good look and does a really great job. Micah Morris has done a tremendous job. Defensively, last week, John Staton was Skalski, and he did a really good job of representing him. Xavian Sorey has worked really hard, and Jonathan Jefferson has really improved. So, those guys probably stick out as high-effort guys who practice really hard each day to make us better.”

It should come as no surprise that freshman quarterback Brock Vandagriff is performing well throughout practice for Georgia as a member of the scout team. Vandagriff was Georgia's lone quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class, a five-star out of Prince Avenue Christian School in Bogart, Georgia; Vandagriff made a name for himself right in Georgia's backyard, amassing 10,097 passing yards and 107 passing touchdowns in his high-school career.

Vandagriff led Prince Avenue to the school's first-ever state championship in the 2020 season beating Trinity Christian 41-21 for the 1A state title. 

Among other mentioned by Smart fellow freshman Micah Morris, Xavian Sorey, and Jonathan Jefferson received reps on the scout team throughout the week for the Dawgs. 

You May Also Like:

Georgia Sees Past Clemson Despite Lack of Offense

Georgia v. Clemson: The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

210821_mlm_fb_practice_0035-L
News

Several Freshmen Draw Praise from Kirby Smart

USATSI_16667283
News

Previewing UAB, Not Your Average Mid Major

210904_AJW_FB_CLEMSON_4072-L
News

Dan Lanning "Top Performing" Coach

12-28-2020 fb practice 889-L
News

Smart Updates Timetable for Return of George Pickens

UGAPM11092019867-L
News

Smart Says Dominick Blaylock is Cleared, But There's More to Story

210904_mlm_fb_clemson_0661
News

Georgia Moves Up in AP Poll

210904_AJW_FB_CLEMSON_2835-L
News

Jordan Davis Earns Multiple Awards After Clemson

2021090420204883-7952150784927067777-IMG_3126-L
News

How Did Georgia's Secondary Fare Against Clemson?