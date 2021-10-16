Kirby Smart Joins College Gameday to Preview Kentucky

    • October 16, 2021
    Kirby Smart Identifies the Challenge Posed by Kentucky

    Kirby Smart joined the set of ESPN’s College Gameday to discuss the upcoming matchup between the Bulldogs and Wildcats.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    ESPN’s College Gameday is in Athens as Georgia gets ready to take on No. 11 Kentucky at 3:30 PM eastern standard time in a game that will have a big impact on the outcome of the SEC East.

    Both teams come into Saturday with unbeaten records; in fact, the only two remaining undefeated teams left in the Southeastern Conference following Alabama’s shocking loss on the road to Texas A&M last weekend.

    Saturday’s game matches up Kentucky’s revamped offense against a potentially historic Georgia defense. Both units are playing well above the expectation set upon them in the offseason and are contributing in a big way through the first six games.

    Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops decided to make a change at offensive coordinator following the 2020 season. The Wildcats were once known for their physical, tough, ground and pound offense that utilized the running game. However, with the hiring of former LA Rams assistant coach Liam Coen as the new offensive coordinator, the Wildcats offense has a new lease on life. 

    Coen’s offensive unit averages 31 points per game, 214.2 yards on the ground, and 197.67 through the air in the first six games. Pairing that up against Georgia’s number one ranked defense, which some consider the best of all-time if the statistics hold, Georgia could see its toughest test.

    In his brief appearance on Saturday’s College Gameday coverage, Kirby Smart was asked what made Kentucky a tough matchup for the Georgia defense. 

    “A lot of condensed sets, a lot of motions and shifts, they force into some tough decisions whether you are going to play zone or man. A lot of the LA Rams offense shows up in this offense but they have not lost their toughness, which they have, they are physical upfront.”

