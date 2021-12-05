Smart Places Vote of Confidence in Bennett Moving Forward

Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Kirby Smart Issues Bennett Vote of Confidence Following Loss

    Post-game Kirby Smart issued his vote of confidence to starting quarterback Stetson Bennett following the loss to Alabama, for the second straight year.
    Author:

    As they start preparing for a run in the College Football Playoff,  the question is what happens next for this Georgia Football team. And as usual, that discussion is revolving around the quarterback position.  

    Much of the talk in the lead-up to this year's SEC Championship, the question surrounding the game was how many points could Alabama score on Georgia's top-ranked defense. Instead, the question obviously should've been how many points Georgia could score on Alabama. 

    In this era of College Football, the sport continues to change into more high-scoring, fast-paced offenses, winning games instead of the age-old saying "defense wins championships." 

    That Georgia defense was allowing 6.9 points per game, it was behind historic what they'd done up until that point. Though when playing against the eventual Heisman trophy winner in Bryce Young, the offense had to answer, and they sputtered. They sputtered through most of the second quarter when Alabama was scoring in bunches, and they sputtered in the redzone. And a good portion of that performance offensively had to do with quarterback play. 

    Stetson Bennett started hot as Georgia's starting quarterback, coming out of the gate with nine completions to nine different receivers. Bennett helped Georgia get off to a 10-0 lead before Alabama scored 24-points in the second quarter.

    Ultimately the turning point was Alabama's incredible passing offense; Bryce Young's Heisman level performance against Georgia's defense proved yet again that elite offenses still beat elite defenses, as Alabama scored 34-points on the nation's top defense, not counting the pick-six.

    With the defense struggling to maintain a consistent pass rush and a secondary holding onto dear life hoping to save on facing Alabama's explosive passing game, the two interceptions thrown by Bennett piled onto Georgia's problems executing the game plan.

    Read More

    Putting those two turnovers aside along with the disappointing loss, Kirby Smart still opted to issue a verbal vote of confidence to his quarterback after issuing a non-verbal vote by keeping Bennett on the field in Atlanta even through the ups and downs of the performance.

    We have a decision to make every week at every position, but I have the utmost confidence in Stetson Bennett.

    Smart did add that he will re-evaluate the performance as always after watching the game tape, but as of right now it seems like Georgia still holds a lot of confidence in Stetson Bennett.

    You Might Also Like:

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    USATSI_17292180
    News

    Smart Places Vote of Confidence in Bennett Moving Forward

    just now
    USATSI_17291818
    News

    The Good, Bad, and Ugly: Third Down Tells the Story

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_17292209
    News

    The Signs For The Bama Loss Were Always There

    14 hours ago
    AB6I7604 copy-L
    News

    Halftime Notes: SECCG Shaping Up to Be a Classic

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17014726
    News

    John Metchie Injured vs Georgia in SEC Championship

    16 hours ago
    211120_mlm_fb_dawgwalk_5067-X2
    News

    Brock Bowers Injured vs Alabama

    17 hours ago
    211127_AJW_FB_GT_1064-L
    News

    Final Thoughts: Time to Get Over The Bama Bump

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_11767768
    News

    LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Alabama

    14 hours ago