Smart Happy With Performance, Unpleased With Late Game Discipline

Head coach Kirby Smart had several things to say following Georgia's win over Kentucky.

Georgia took out the No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats, and head coach Kirby Smart had several positive things to say following the win.

Kentucky scored just 13 points on the day, including a garbage-time touchdown. Smart talked about the team's defensive motto after another dominant performance.

"A lot of pride. Nobody in our endzone. They got in there twice, but we blocked an extra point, that was good. We blocked a field goal."

Georgia has been one of the most disciplined teams in college football this season, both on the field and off it. Smart talked about that discipline particularly late in games, and how it contributes to their national championship aspirations.

"We play in big games all the time in this league. You can't react like you have never seen it before. We got guys running on the field when we blocked a field goal; that's not very smart."

Smart has been complimentary of head coach Mark Stoops and this Kentucky program during the week and took some time to praise the Wildcats efforts. He also acknowledged the Bulldogs' efforts and underscored that he was proud of their performance.

"I am proud of the way the guys played. That's a really good football team, a really physical football team. I appreciate the way they play, but our guys played really good too, and I'm proud of them."

Quarterback Stetson Bennett IV is now 4-0 as a starter in relief of injured starter JT Daniels. Bennett has thrown eleven touchdowns this season and continued his efforts against Kentucky. Smart praised both Bennett and offensive coordinator Todd Monken during his postgame interview.

"He did a great job. I thought Monken called the game aggressively, allowing Stetson to make some plays, and when they load the box on us, take what they give you."

