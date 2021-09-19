Kirby Smart: JT Daniels "Doing A Great Job Of Running The Offense"

Head coach Kirby Smart was asked at halftime what having quarterback JT Daniels meant to this team, and he had some positive things to say about his junior signal-caller.

Quarterback JT Daniels returned to the lineup against South Carolina, and the headman is impressed with Daniels' play after one half.

Head coach Kirby Smart talked about what having Daniels back meant to this team, and he simply said:

"[JT] is doing a great job of running the offense."

Through one half of play, Daniels is 17-21, throwing for 245 yards and two scores. Both of his touchdowns were deep shots, one to wide receiver Jermaine Burton and the other to wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.

Daniels is playing efficient football, moving the offense up and down the field while taking calculated risks. He consistently makes the correct reads and puts the Bulldogs ahead of the sticks.

This Georgia offense is full of playmakers, and Daniels is learning how to utilize them. He is finding tight end Brock Bowers for first downs, and when the defense starts to crowd the box, he tests defenders on the outside.

The most impressive thing about Daniels' game is his ability to stay in control of the game at all times. He quickly identifies when the defense is off balance and gets the Bulldogs in a position to capitalize.

The best example of this came on the long touchdown to Burton. The Gamecocks were out of alignment and were scrambling to match up with the Georgia receivers outside.

Daniels got Georgia to the line and fired a strike to Burton down the field for a 43-yard touchdown. Plays like this make a big difference between a win or loss, and so far, Daniels has put Georgia in good situations time and time again.

You May Also Like:

Georgia Sees Past Clemson Despite Lack of Offense

Georgia v. Clemson: The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.