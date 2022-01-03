WATCH: Kirby Smart's Press Conference Leading up to National Championship

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday to address questions leading up to Georgia's matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Georgia and Alabama will meet for the fifth time in the Kirby Smart era. To this point, Kirby Smart's former boss Nick Saban has yet to lose to his former defensive coordinator in their four previous matchups. The last two matchups featured the largest point differential, seeing Georgia lose by 17 points (41-24) in back-to-back seasons.

