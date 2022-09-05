Skip to main content

WATCH: Kirby Smart Puts a Bow on Oregon, Previews Samford

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart's weekly press conference has concluded, here's the full video.

The University of Georgia is fresh off a 46-point victory over the No. 11 ranked Oregon Ducks on Saturday. Head coach Kirby Smart has concluded his weekly press conference. 

The one overarching theme this week as Georgia takes on an FCS opponent in the Samford Bulldogs? 

"Standard don't need motivation." Those were Smart's words, challenging his football team to practice to the standard of the program this week. Every day to the standard. 

