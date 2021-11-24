Kirby Smart Provides Update on Kendall Milton’s Status

Kendall Milton is still in question to play against Georgia Tech this weekend.

The early expectation for running back Kendall Milton was the sophomore would return to action from a sprained MCL he suffered in practice leading up to the matchup with Florida for Georgia Tech or at the latest in the SEC Championship against Alabama.

Smart just provided an update on the status of the banged-up back and now has added some questions to the status of the former breakout back who burst onto the scene in 2020 with his strong powerful running.

"We were hopeful to get Kendall back this week. They’re a confidence injury. He’s dealing with the emotions of pushing through. He’s much better than he was. I don’t know that he’s ready to play right now.”

Luckily for Georgia, the added depth in the backfield due to the strong recruiting of Dell McGee is paying off as Georgia still has starting tailbacks James Cook, Zamir White available, along with Kenny McIntosh and Daijun Edwards coming off the bench.

Getting Milton back would be a much-welcomed addition back to the running back room as Georgia can be even more diverse with their weapons out of the backfield.

