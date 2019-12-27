BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Kirby Smart Talks Sugar Bowl, Injuries, James Cook Arrest and More

Brooks Austin

Kirby Smart addressed the media today and spoke about several things leading up to the Sugar Bowl. Including injuries, James Cook's arrest and much more.

James Cook 

I will update you on a couple of injuries and other updates. James Cook is cleared to play. We don't discuss details, situations, like this publicly usually. But we thoroughly reviewed this situation. In compliance with our drug policy, we tested him immediately after he had an arrest. The test was negative. And James is cleared to play. It's that simple. Not proud of his behavior, but he suffered some discipline for what he did, and that's done. James is cleared to play, and that should be updated.  

So, Cook is expected to play and the issue has been put to rest for the Georgia running back. 

Kearis Jackson

Kearis Jackson still recovering from his high ankle sprain from the SEC championship game. He has not been able to completely practice. He's running a straight line, he's doing some good things, but he hasn't been full go. We hope to get him full speed this week.  

Jackson has battled injury all season and only has 5 catches in the 4 games he's played in this season. 

D'Andre Swift

D'Andre Swift has been recovering from a shoulder injury, due to the end of the season. He's been able to do more and more each practice, the last two doing the most. He's been doing the most out of the last for a couple of recent practices. We're hopeful he's able to go at 100% for the game. He wants to play in the game. If he's able to go 100%, he'll be able to play  

Swift exited the Georgia Tech game with a left shoulder injury and when asked about it immediately after the game, Smart said that it's something that Swift has battled all season. 

Smart wasn't exactly enthused about answering roster questions and who "was and wasn't on the trip to New Orleans." When asked the status of Brian Herrien and Tyler Clark, Smart responded: "We're going to focus on the players playing in the game." 

Offensive Line Lineup

We've got nine or ten guys rotating there, and those guys are all rotating. Cade [Mays] and Jamaree [Salyer] are both working. They have been both working as a tackle the whole time since Andrew [Thomas] and Isaiah [Wilson] made their decisions and we've been rolling guys. Xavier Truss is working at tackle. Warren [Ericson] has been working at tackle. So we've had kind of a plethora of guys rotating and rolling through there.  

The Bulldogs are as deep as they come at the offensive line position, a testament to the job that Sam Pittman did in his four years at Georgia. 

Comments (2)
No. 1-1
BGilmer18
BGilmer18

Great new for Dawg Nation in terms of Cook's availability. Cook & White are likely to have the most substantial work loads of their careers come Wednesday

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 Georgia Recruiting: Update on 5-Star Tackle, Broderick Jones

Brooks Austin

Georgia has a chance to sign one of the best O-line recruiting classes ever, but not without Broderick Jones. We update the status of the 5-star tackle.

Baylor Bears: Know Your Opponent Pt. 2 - The Baylor Offense

Blayne Gilmer

Baylor is 1 of 14 programs in the country ranked in the top 50 in both rushing and passing offense. Emphasized balance and physicality, combined with a crafty QB.

Monty Rice & Charlie Woerner Talk Sugar Bowl, Keeping Focus, and Young Guys

Brooks Austin

Monty Rice and Charlie Woerner spoke to the media today about what it means to play in the Sugar Bowl and keeping their focus on those that are playing.

Baylor Bears: Know Your Opponent Pt. 1 - Head Coach Matt Rhule

Blayne Gilmer

Matt Rhule is highly respected for what he's done in his short tenure at Baylor. In just three seasons, Rhule has lead the largest turnaround in Power 5 history.

Ed Orgeron Takes a Subtle Shot at the Georgia Bulldogs

Brooks Austin

Ed Orgeron spoke to the media prior to the CFP matchup between the LSU Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners, and he took a subtle shot at the Georgia Bulldogs.

Christmas Wish List for Georgia Football

Brooks Austin

'Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the classic city, the Georgia Football faithful waits patiently for their Christmas wish list to come true.

Georgia Football Recruiting: Expanding the Map and Stockpiling Elite Talent

Blayne Gilmer

Kirby Smart & staff are expanding the recruiting map. Georgia isn't losing out on in-state talent, but rather choosing the best the nation has to offer. Including three of the 15 players in the country.

Georgia Bulldogs in the NFL: History then Home for Chris Conley

Jordan Jackson

Chris Conley is in the midst of career year for the Jaguars. The last two weeks have been eventful as he made history last week, and returned home in week 16.

Replacing Rodrigo: Georgia Must Find a Way to Fill a Legend's Shoes

Blayne Gilmer

Rodrigo Blankenship will go down as one of the more beloved Bulldogs ever. In 2020 the Dawgs will play without him for the first time in the Smart Era.

Georgia Basketball: Door Open for Anthony Edwards to be Consensus Top Pick

Jordan Jackson

With the latest development on James Wiseman, there is a possibility that the door may be opening for Georgia star forward, Anthony Edwards to be the top pick.