LATEST: Kirby Smart Updates Georgia's Injury Report

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to put their undefeated record on the line against the No. 3 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday in the SEC Championship game.

Georgia has battled through a crowded and filled injury report throughout the season, and Saturday will likely be no different.

Though George Pickens has returned to the lineup and seen game action, Georgia's receiver room is still battling injury. Kearis Jackson suffered a rib injury in the regular season ender against Georgia Tech and has been limited at practice this week according to Kirby Smart.

The same goes for Chris Smith (knee), Jamaree Salyer (foot), and Kendall Milton (knee) Smart said Thursday when he spoke with the media. All game-time decisions.

Injury Report

QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN

WR, George Pickens (Knee) - IN

RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN

RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT

WR, Kearis Jackson (Ribs) - Questionable

DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - IN

EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - IN

OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Questionable

DB, Chris Smith (Knee) - Questionable

WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN

WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - IN

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - IN



WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

