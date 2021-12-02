LATEST: Kirby Smart Updates Georgia's Injury Report

Kirby Smart Updates Georgia's Injury Report
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to put their undefeated record on the line against the No. 3 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday in the SEC Championship game.
Georgia has battled through a crowded and filled injury report throughout the season, and Saturday will likely be no different.
Though George Pickens has returned to the lineup and seen game action, Georgia's receiver room is still battling injury. Kearis Jackson suffered a rib injury in the regular season ender against Georgia Tech and has been limited at practice this week according to Kirby Smart.
The same goes for Chris Smith (knee), Jamaree Salyer (foot), and Kendall Milton (knee) Smart said Thursday when he spoke with the media. All game-time decisions.
Injury Report
- QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN
- WR, George Pickens (Knee) - IN
- RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
- RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
- WR, Kearis Jackson (Ribs) - Questionable
- DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - IN
- EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - IN
- OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Questionable
- DB, Chris Smith (Knee) - Questionable
- WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
- WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
- WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - IN
- WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - IN
- WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT
- OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
- DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
- CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
- LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT
