LATEST: Kirby Smart Updates Georgia's Injury Report

Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Kirby Smart Updates Georgia's Injury Report

    Georgia has battled through a crowded and filled injury report throughout the season, and Saturday will likely be no different.
    Author:

    The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to put their undefeated record on the line against the No. 3 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday in the SEC Championship game. 

    Georgia has battled through a crowded and filled injury report throughout the season, and Saturday will likely be no different. 

    Though George Pickens has returned to the lineup and seen game action, Georgia's receiver room is still battling injury. Kearis Jackson suffered a rib injury in the regular season ender against Georgia Tech and has been limited at practice this week according to Kirby Smart. 

    The same goes for Chris Smith (knee), Jamaree Salyer (foot), and Kendall Milton (knee) Smart said Thursday when he spoke with the media. All game-time decisions. 

    Injury Report

    • QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN
    • WR, George Pickens (Knee) - IN
    • RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
    • RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
    • WR, Kearis Jackson (Ribs) - Questionable
    • DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - IN
    • EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - IN
    • OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Questionable
    • DB, Chris Smith (Knee) - Questionable
    • WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
    • WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
    • WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - IN
    • WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - IN
    • WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT
    • OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
    • DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
    • CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
    • LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

    Read More

    You Might Also Like:

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    211113_AJW_FB_TN_0658-L
    News

    LATEST: Kirby Smart Updates Georgia's Injury Report

    47 seconds ago
    211127_AJW_FB_GT_0355-L (1)
    News

    Todd Monken Named Top Head Coach Candidate for ACC Opening

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_11770345
    News

    Long List of Georgia Players Looking To Make Amends with the Past

    3 hours ago
    jadon haselwood
    News

    LATEST: Could Georgia and Jadon Haselwood Reunite?

    4 hours ago
    211127_AJW_FB_GT_2279-L
    News

    What Would a Win on Saturday Mean for Georgia?

    5 hours ago
    e65a5b37-1d40-4f0b-bec7-4f0f40ed529e
    Recruiting

    Major UGA Target Has "Big" Announcement Coming Soon

    19 hours ago
    79B232E9-2937-4C26-92F1-0677878FE9E9
    News

    JUST IN: Big Hold Up Revealed In Playoff Expansion

    20 hours ago
    211127_AJW_FB_GT_1766-X2
    News

    Convincing Stats for Georgia heading into the SECCG

    Dec 1, 2021