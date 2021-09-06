Kirby Smart Updates Status of Two Key Receivers

Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday, and he updated the status of key wide receivers Kearis Jackson and Dominick Blaylock.

Georgia's offense put up a messily three total points on Saturday night against Clemson. They had just 256 total yards of offense and struggled to drive the ball down field, with JT Daniels averaging just 6.3 yards per completion on 22 completions.

It wasn't the explosive natured offense that most had expected and that the program spoke about during the offseason.

A lot of that can be attributed to the elite-level defense lined up across from them in Clemson. They are certainly one of the best in the country in 2021. However, some of that blame can be dispersed to the lack of weapons on the outside at the wide receivers position due to injury.

Head coach Kirby Smart addressed those injuries on Monday when he met with the media.

When talking about both Kearis Jackson and Dominick Blaylock he said that it's not a matter of a set timetable, it's a matter of confidence in their knee.

"It's not as simple as 'We are getting them back Wednesday', it's a feel."

Dominick Blaylock dressed out Saturday night in Charlotte and was involved in pregame warm-ups and he's getting "close" to returning according to Smart. Blaylock is recovering from his second torn ACL in as many years at Georgia.

Jackson was the primary punt returner for Georgia on Saturday night but the confidence level hasn't reached the point where they feel comfortable putting him back in on offense according to Smart.

You May Also Like:

Georgia Sees Past Clemson Despite Lack of Offense

Georgia v. Clemson: The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI