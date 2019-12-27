Baylor Bears: Know Your Opponent Pt. 2 - The Baylor Offense

BACKGROUND

Unpredictability and balanced production are two things that most coaches desire out of their offense. For years the Big 12 became known for pass-happy, air-raid style offenses. In fact, from the 2016-2017 season to the 2018-2019 season, The Big 12 had at least four teams each season in the top 25 in the country in terms of pass attempts per game. Baylor was 22nd, 12th, and 16th in those respective seasons. The one Big 12 team that was nowhere near those types of numbers was Oklahoma.

NUMBERS

Oklahoma has been the bully of the Big 12. It's almost a foregone conclusion each year that the Sooners will be the Big 12 Champions and will find themselves in the College Football Playoff. Matt Rhule and his staff knew that to compete with the likes of Oklahoma, more physicality and balance had to be present in the offense.

It's evident that this goal has been accomplished this year as Baylor rushes the ball 54.7% of the time and their pass attempts per game have plummeted all the down to 83rd in the country at 29.8 per game. These numbers are right on par with the Sooners and are one reason that they took OU to the brink twice this season.

The Bears head into the Sugar Bowl averaging 174.5 rushing yards per game. The mark places them at 49th in the country to go along with the 42nd ranked passing offense at 256.7 yards per game. Being inside the top 50 in both categories is a feat that only 13 other teams in the entire country can boast.

FORMATIONS AND PERSONNEL GROUPS

Baylor is going to spread you out on defense. In between the 20s, they utilize 4 receiver sets, in both 2x2 and 3x1 formations, the majority of the time with only a single back in the backfield. Occasionally a big-bodied H-Back, Tight End type will enter the game in the open field for Matt Rhule's squad to provide more protection for play-action pass or an extra hat in the run game.

Once Baylor gets into the red zone, you'll see either an extra lineman or two tight ends make their way onto the field.

QB, Charlie Brewer

SCHEME AND PLAYMAKERS

Baylor has one heck of football player at the quarterback position in Charlie Brewer. Yes, it is expected that Brewer will play and be fine versus the Dawgs after suffering a concussion in the Big 12 Championship game versus Oklahoma. In terms of arm strength Brewer is not going to get compared to Jeff George, Brett Favre, or Matt Stafford, but the Junior from the storied Lake Travis High School program in Austin, Texas fits perfectly into the system that Baylor has.

Brewer is very much so part of a three-headed monster in the running game for Baylor. The Bears utilize both zone blocking and gap schemes very effectively upfront. Brewer is called upon to make the decision to give the ball to one of his two talented backs or keep it in both the zone read and power read games.

With 138 rushes and 10 touchdowns on the ground this season, he has proven he is very adept in doing so. Rhule will not hesitate to call designed runs for Brewer, especially near the goal-line in one of their jumbo formations. Finally, even when a drop back pass play is called, Brewer has a great feel in the pocket and the mobility to escape it and make a run for the chains when needed.

The other two leading ball carriers are John Lovett and JaMycal Hasty. Each has eclipsed 100 rushes and 600 yards in the 2019 campaign and averaging 6.4 and 6.1 yards per attempt respectively. Both are patient and explosive one-cut runners that do a good job of pressing the line of scrimmage and setting up their blocks before sticking their foot in the ground to propel themselves into a crease.

RB, JaMycal Hasty

JaMycal Hasty has a little more wiggle than Lovett and is utilized more on check down and screen passes. Both backs are physical and possess enough speed to take it the distance if you miss a tackle or don't fit gaps well.

In the passing game, Baylor likes to use formations and motions to get their leading receiver, in both receptions and yards, Denzel Mims in one on one situations. Expect Mims to get targets on play-action shots downfield in between the 20s and in tight alignments down in the red zone. The Senior from Daingerfield, Texas leads the teams with 11 touchdown receptions and has four multi-touchdown games on the season.

Besides Mims, five other Bears have at least 22 receptions on the year. Tyquan Thornton is the other big-play target. Thorton possesses sprinter speed, has 5 touchdowns on the season and averages a team-high 18.1 yards per reception. Baylor will target R.J. Sneed and Chris Platt to move the chains. Both have shown the capability to make tough catches in traffic. A lot of the intermediate Run-Pass Option throws will go the direction of Sneed and Platt.

KEYS FOR GEORGIA

The Baylor offense will put more strain on and provide the most challenges for Georgia's defense than any other team this year, besides LSU. I have no doubts about Georgia's ability to stuff the Bears' traditional running game, but Joe Burrow hurt Georgia with his legs in adlib, and scramble situations on key downs.

While Brewer is no Burrow, he does have plenty enough mobility and moxie to hurt you. Smart and Lanning successfully designed 3, 4, 5, and 6 man pressures to disrupt the Heisman trophy winner's timing, and the coverage was good on the back end for Georgia, but the pass rushers could not keep Burrow from extending plays.

The need for pass rushers to get home for the Dawgs in the Sugar Bowl is paramount. Look for Travon Walker, Azeez Ojulari, Nolan Smith, and Jordan Davis to be on a mission Wednesday night.